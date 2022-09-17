EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith has marched into the top five in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 and under rankings.
The Trinidad and Tobago player took the biggest jump inside the top ten as she moved up four places to No. 4 when the rankings were updated for the first time in three weeks last week Monday.
Campbell-Smith, who is still two months shy of her 13th birthday, is also the youngest and only player from the Caribbean in the female top ten.
Kale Dalla Costa, listed at No. 3 on the boys’ equivalent list, is this country’s highest-ranked player in COTECC and he is competing in their prestigious Masters Tournament from today until Thursday in Mexico. Following the 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champion is Daniel Rahaman, who soared from No. 47 to No. 18 after capturing the singles and doubles titles at home in the Trinity Cup on August 25.
Campbell-Smith’s rise up the rankings has been nothing short of meteoric as she was at the bottom of the ladder (at #140) when she contested her first COTECC tournament in April.
Last year’s East Classified Division B champion ended up winning the title in that competition in Barbados and finished a hectic four-month series by striking “Trinity” gold three days after the rankings were last updated on August 22.
Not long after representing the country in JITIC, the leading tournament in the region, Campbell-Smith also won two COTECC doubles titles – in July in tournaments in the Dominican Republic and St Lucia, where she also reached the singles final.
Trinity Cup runner-up Madison Khan rose 12 places to secure the final spot in the female top 20, one place ahead of Shiloh Walker, who was at No. 28 three weeks earlier.
Gabriella Prince climbed three spots to No. 27, while Mohammed sisters, Lilly and Naomi, soared 30 places to No. 58, and Isobel Alleyne entered the top 100 for the first time at No. 90.
Brianna Harricharan, this country’s second highest-ranked female, remained at No. 12, while Arya Siewrattan was only girl to lose ground as she dropped two places to No. 51.
Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah, who helped Rahaman win the Trinity Cup doubles crown, moved up five places to No. 19, while “Trinity” doubles runner-up Jordell Chapman is up seven places to No. 21.
And Aaron Subero, who combined with Dalla Costa to lift the doubles trophy in the Tobago Carnival Cup the week before the Trinity Cup, climbed four places to No. 27.
Connor Carrington stayed at No. 52, and this country’s only other male player in the top 100 is Harricharan’s brother Brian, who moved up five places to No. 79.
Three T&T females finished in the top ten at the end of last year, with Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph being ranked fifth, seventh and tenth, respectively.
And Dalla Costa, who had just turned 13 years old, was the highest-ranked male at No. 18.