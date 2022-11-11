Campbell-Smith is No.1 in Costa Rica tourney

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith is the highest ranked female player in the San Jose Bowl Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today in Costa Rica.
The Trinidad and Tobago player is ranked second in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) and spearheads a list of five of the region’s top-20 girls in the 14 & under competition.
Guatemalan Alison Oliva (No.6) is the only other top-ten COTECC player on the acceptance list of 28.
There were actually 58 boys entered, but only one ranked in the top ten.
Campbell-Smith, who is flying the red, white and black solo, won her first singles titles at this level in Barbados in April, and was also triumphant at home in August.
There will be action in round-robin groups over the next two days and the main draws will get going on Monday.