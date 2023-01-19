Campbell-Smith is No. 3 in COTECC

Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith

RANKED 3RD: Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was the third-ranked 14 and under female player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) last year.

The T&T player reached a career-high No. 2 in November, but dropped one place in the last few weeks of the season. Campbell-Smith still has this entire season to reach the top of the rankings, as she only turned 13 years old in November.

The last player from this country to make it to the top of the COTECC rankings was Cameron Wong—in April 2020. However, Kale Dalla Costa, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s nominee for Junior Sportsman of the Year for the last two years, came within 12 points of finishing last season at the top of the male rankings.

Campbell-Smith ended a distant third in the female rankings with 469.75 points and was closely followed by Costa Rican Valentina Obregon (466.50) and Mexican Fernanda Marin (444.25) to round out the top five.

Hanna Estrade completely dominated the season and also stepped up in class to the 18 and under category and won an ITF (International Tennis Federation) title in a tournament in Trinidad in August.

The Mexican won four of the five COTECC tournaments she contested for the season and finished with a grand total of 830 points. Olivia Alison of Guatemala ended second with 568.75 points, 99 more than Campbell-Smith.

There were four girls from the English-speaking Caribbean in the top 20 and they are all from this country. Madison Khan (129.75) and Shiloh Walker (123.75) finished the season in 13th and 14th, respectively, while Gabriella Prince rounded out the top 20 with 102.25 points.

The only other T&T girls in the top 50 were the Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly, who tied for 34th place after accumulating 35 points each.

Campbell-Smith won COTECC singles titles in Barbados and Trinidad and was runner-up in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in St Lucia.

The daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith and her three siblings, Yeshowah, Abba and Rukha completed the season participating in junior tournaments in Florida, USA, in November. Yeshowah ended the year at No. 21 in the COTECC boys’ rankings with 158.50 points.

There were six girls and five boys from T&T in the COTECC top 50 at the end of last year. The other males on the list are Daniel Rahaman (19th–171.25 points), Jordell Chapman (24th—149.50) and Aaron Subero (30th—118).

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was the third-ranked 14 and under female player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) last year.

The T&T player reached a career-high No. 2 in November, but dropped one place in the last few weeks of the season. Campbell-Smith still has this entire season to reach the top of the rankings, as she only turned 13 years old in November.

