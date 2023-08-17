EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was just denied an under-14 double crown in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation)-sanctioned Summer Junior Tournament Wednesday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The fifth-ranked player in COTECC allowed her little sister Abba just one game in the singles final, but the siblings were later edged 6-1, 2-6, 10/7 by Makeda Bain and Shiloh Walker in a doubles title match involving only Trinidad and Tobago players.
Bain defeated Em-Miryam in three sets for the singles title in the previous leg a week earlier in St Lucia, but she was beaten in the quarter-finals this time by Lilly Mohammed.
Last week’s runner-up Josiah Hills was again the only T&T player to reach the boys’ semifinals, but the national age-group champ did not advance any further as he went down 6-3, 7-5 to eventual champ Brandon Bridgewater.
And like Em-Miryam, the Barbadian failed to complete the double when he and T&T’s Nirav Dougdeen were defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Dimitri Kirton and Ethan Warner of Barbados in the doubles final when the six-day tournament ended yesterday.
There were only players from the host country in the girls’ event for players who failed to qualify for the main draw.
And Mohammed’s sister Karissa went on to defeat Cyra Ramcharan 5-3, 4-0 in the consolation final.
After beating Brian Harricharan 4-2, 5-4 (7/2) and then national under-12 champ Jack Brown 5-4 (9/7), 5-3 to reach the boys’ equivalent final, 2021 national under-10 champ Jaysean Wells went down 4-2, 5-4 (8/6) to Barbadian Zach King.