Cambell-Smith siblings

FAMILY SUCCESS: Cambell-Smith siblings, Abba, left, and Em-Miryam with their prizes after the Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation-sanctioned Summer Junior Tournament, Wednesday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was just denied an under-14 double crown in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation)-sanctioned Summer Junior Tournament Wednesday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The fifth-ranked player in COTECC allowed her little sister Abba just one game in the singles final, but the siblings were later edged 6-1, 2-6, 10/7 by Makeda Bain and Shiloh Walker in a doubles title match involving only Trinidad and Tobago players.

Bain defeated Em-Miryam in three sets for the singles title in the previous leg a week earlier in St Lucia, but she was beaten in the quarter-finals this time by Lilly Mohammed.

Last week’s runner-up Josiah Hills was again the only T&T player to reach the boys’ semifinals, but the national age-group champ did not advance any further as he went down 6-3, 7-5 to eventual champ Brandon Bridgewater.

And like Em-Miryam, the Barbadian failed to complete the double when he and T&T’s Nirav Dougdeen were defeated 6-4, 6-4 by Dimitri Kirton and Ethan Warner of Barbados in the doubles final when the six-day tournament ended yesterday.

There were only players from the host country in the girls’ event for players who failed to qualify for the main draw.

And Mohammed’s sister Karissa went on to defeat Cyra Ramcharan 5-3, 4-0 in the consolation final.

After beating Brian Harricharan 4-2, 5-4 (7/2) and then national under-12 champ Jack Brown 5-4 (9/7), 5-3 to reach the boys’ equivalent final, 2021 national under-10 champ Jaysean Wells went down 4-2, 5-4 (8/6) to Barbadian Zach King.

T&T players shine as CAREBACO gets going

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top players Vishal Ramsubhag, Travis Sinanan and Amara Urquhart were among the players who triumphed when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championship served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

NOT DESERVING

Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is not happy with how things have turned out this year for Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19s squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on August 25, but no Trinidad and Tobago players were able to gain selection. And in response, Bassarath told the Express yesterday: “If our players did not perform up to expectation they do not deserve to be selected.”

Dookie exits in ITF singles and doubles semis

JORDANE DOOKIE’s doubles win-streak in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit ended yesterday in St Vincent.

After winning the 18 and under title in the first two legs over the last two weeks with different partners, the Trinidad and Tobago player and American Sarah Stoyanov were edged 6-2, 2-6, 10/4 by Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Karolina Lincer of Poland in the semi-finals.

Missing monster

MOTUL MONSTER, the fastest powerboat to reach Tobago last year, is out of the 55th running of the Great Race.

The 2023 edition of the annualpowerboat event takes place tomorrow, with the first batch of boats leaving at 7.15 a.m., to be followed incrementally over ten-minute periods, by others in the various speed classes.

Carrington picks up 2 CCCAN gold

Liam Carrington picked up two gold medals when the August 13-25, CCCAN Swimming Championships continued in El Salvador on Wednesday.

Carrington first stood on top the prize podium following his win in the Boys 13-14 100 metres freestyle, when he clocked 53.16 seconds to finish ahead of Franco Soria Marquez of Mexico (54.08) and Haiti’s Chistian Jerome (54.11).

All about support

Support for athletes is crucial in the effort to build on Trinidad and Tobago’s impressive showing at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. This is the view of Team TTO chef de mission Jehue Gordon.

“We have to continue to support the athletes, not only financially but mentally and emotionally. I believe we have what it takes. However, we need the politics to be in the athletes’ favour.”