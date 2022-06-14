Campbell-Smith returns from COTECC series

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith just returned home after participating in a two-leg COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under series in Central America.

After failing to advance to the main draw of both tournaments, the Trinidad and Tobago player reached the latter stages of the second or consolation draws.

Campbell-Smith cruised home 4-2, 4-1 in her opening consolation match last week, but was then nosed out 2-4, 4-1. 10/8 by Guatemalan Luciana Mejia in their battle for a place in the final in the Copa Mundo Maya in Guatemala.

Last year’s Division B champion of the East Classified Tournament had scored two convincing wins (4-1, 4-1 and 4-1, 4-2) the week before, but then went down 4-2, 4-2 to Guatemalan Giulianna Ramazzini in the second draw final of the Copa El Salvador.

Campbell-Smith also played doubles in this tournament, but she and her Guatemalan partner were beaten 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in the first round by two players from host country El Salvador.

The daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith had captured the 14 & under singles and doubles crowns as T&T players won ten of the 12 titles in a COTECC tournament in Barbados in April.

Campbell-Smith had reached the 14 & under semis to begin the season the week before in the RBC Junior Tournament, the last tennis tournament to ever take place at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

CONSISTENCY THE KEY

Consistency, consistency, consistency.

Angus Eve thinks the Soca Warriors have achieved a measure of consistency over the four-match, June window, of the CONCACAF Nations League. However, the head-coach of the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team would like to see the same over 90 minutes of football.

Keshorn Walcott 4th in Finland

Keshorn Walcott finished fourth in the men’s javelin at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, yesterday. The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago athlete threw 84.02 metres.

Another thrower, German Julian Weber also had an 84.02 effort. Weber, though, had to settle for fifth spot. Walcott beat Weber by virtue of having a better second best throw -- 82.44 to 80.56.

D/Force and St Clair’s are ‘Tiger’ U-20 champs

St. Clair’s Coaching School of the Tobago Group and Defence Force FC of the Trinidad Group have emerged winners of the Tiger Tanks Men’s U-20 football tournament.

The national playoffs of the tournament are still to come.

Defence Force finished two points clear atop the Trinidad Group, despite nearest rivals Club Sando also winning 2-1 over Caledonia AIA on Friday’s final round of league matches.

Scorchers stay perfect in T10 Blast

Tion Webster kept Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers unbeaten in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, slamming an unbeaten 56 to lead his team to a 21-run victory over Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils in the second match of yesterday’s double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent to bat first, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost a wicket in the first over with Anthony Alexander being bowled by Christopher Vincent for a ‘duck’.

T&T women win three on the bounce in T20 Blaze

The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers won their third straight match in the Women’s T20 Blaze in Guyana yesterday, upsetting defending champions Barbados with a 19-run win at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.