Campbell-Smith returns from COTECC series

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith just returned home after participating in a two-leg COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under series in Central America.
After failing to advance to the main draw of both tournaments, the Trinidad and Tobago player reached the latter stages of the second or consolation draws.
Campbell-Smith cruised home 4-2, 4-1 in her opening consolation match last week, but was then nosed out 2-4, 4-1. 10/8 by Guatemalan Luciana Mejia in their battle for a place in the final in the Copa Mundo Maya in Guatemala.
Last year’s Division B champion of the East Classified Tournament had scored two convincing wins (4-1, 4-1 and 4-1, 4-2) the week before, but then went down 4-2, 4-2 to Guatemalan Giulianna Ramazzini in the second draw final of the Copa El Salvador.
Campbell-Smith also played doubles in this tournament, but she and her Guatemalan partner were beaten 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in the first round by two players from host country El Salvador.
The daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith had captured the 14 & under singles and doubles crowns as T&T players won ten of the 12 titles in a COTECC tournament in Barbados in April.
Campbell-Smith had reached the 14 & under semis to begin the season the week before in the RBC Junior Tournament, the last tennis tournament to ever take place at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.