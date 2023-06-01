Campbell-Smith rules in Tacarigua

Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith

Campbell-Smith was in tremendous form as she made a national junior tennis team for the third time this season, last weekend, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The overwhelming favourite did not drop a set from her five matches and will be leading this country’s campaign in the 14 & under division of the Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation’s (COTECC) leading junior tournament from June 24.

Makeda Bain, the only player to make it competitive (6-4, 6-4) against Campbell-Smith, won her other four matches to secure this country’s other ticket to the six-day tournament, known as JITIC, in Dominican Republic.

Both Campbell-Smith sisters would have formed the team had Abba defeated the Tobagonian in the final match of the straight round-robin series on Sunday.

But Bain, who had lost their clash for the 12 & under title in the Catch National Junior Championships in April, prevailed 6-1, 6-3. She also dismissed Madison Khan by that score, only allowed Naomi Mohammed one game, and nosed out Shiloh Walker 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 11/9.

Em-Miryam, ranked fourth in COTECC, did not allow Khan a single game, surrendered one to Mohammed, three to Walker and four to her 11-year-old sister, who defeated Walker 7-5, 6-3, Mohammed 6-4, 6-3 and Khan 6-1, 6-4 for third place.

Khan, who had placed third in the last trials when three were required for the World Junior Tennis Competition, ended up fourth this time by defeating Walker 6-3, 6-0 and Mohammed 6-2, 6-4.

And Walker edged the daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle Mohammed 6-3, 3-6, 10/4 to avoid the cellar spot.

Em-Miryam, who captured the Division B crown in the East Clubs Classified Tournament a few weeks ago, had also played unbeaten in the ‘Worlds’ trials in February, a few days after making the 16 & under team for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.

