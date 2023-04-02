Campbell-Smith sisters ranked to sweep ‘Catch’

THE Campbell-Smith sisters are ranked to sweep the three female singles titles in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championship at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The 10 & under, 12 & under and 14 & under age-groups will be contested over the next four days, while the Under-16, 18 and 21 divisions will take place from next week Monday until Thursday.

Rukha Campbell-Smith spearheads a list of four players in a straight round-robin 10 & under category.

Nine players will begin action in three round-robin groups in the 12 & under division and Rukha’s sister, Abba, and Tobagonian Makeda Bain are expected to battle for the title. The two could also be serious contenders in the 14 & under age-group.

The 14 players have been drawn in four round-robin groups and the field is headed by the eldest of the Campbell-Smith sisters Em-Miryam, who is currently ranked No. 4 in Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC).

Gabriella Prince and Madison Khan, who played alongside the 13-year-old in the World Junior Tennis Competition last month in the Dominican Republic, are ranked second and third, respectively, and Shiloh Walker is the seeded player in the other group.

Josiah Hills, who was crowned 10 & under champ while he was still six years old in 2019, could walk away with two singles titles this week.

The Tobagonian is the top-ranked player and overwhelming favourite in the 12 & under division.

Oliver Harragin, Christopher Khan and Jack Brown are ranked second, third and fourth, respectively, and the 16 players will begin action in four round-robin groups. Hills is not ranked in the top four in the 14 & over category, but he is more than capable of going all the way.

The top-ranked Connor Carrington will have his hands full in the first stage as his group includes Hills and fellow Tobagonian Gabriel De Noon.

Khan and Brown are also among the 12 players in this field, as well as Nirav Dougdeen and Jovan Garibana, Carrington’s teammates in “Worlds”, and the second-ranked Brian Harricharan.

The players have been divided into three round-robin groups in this as well as the 10 & under category, which has attracted 11 players.

The two top players from each group will advance to the knockout stage. There are 68 matches on today’s schedule and first serve is 45 minutes after the 9 a.m. opening ceremony.

With only one title in the last 38 years, and none at all in the last 17, it’s reasonable to think that excuses would be exhausted by now. But this is Trinidad and Tobago, a place where doltish, baseless old talk finds fertile ground.