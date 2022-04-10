Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.
Prince has cooled off this year, having captured the 12 & under title in the Catch National Championships; the 14 & under crown in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament; and easily disposing of Campbell-Smith in the Division B final of the Chetwynd Club Tournament last season.
However, Prince still advanced to the knockout stage, as the top two players from all four groups will contest the quarter-finals today.
Title favourite Brianna Harricharan, who was the Division A runner-up in the recent Duke’s Academy Tournament, won Group I from Zahra Shamsi, while Eva Pasea and Shiloh Walker placed first and second, respectively, in Group III.
However, the talk of the age-group has been Makeda Bain. The Tobagonian, who was edged in the “Lease” 12 & under final in her attempt to capture her fourth singles title in succession in November, won all three matches in straight sets to top Group IV in her first outings against 14 & under opposition. Arya Siewrattan won twice to finish second and advance to the quarters.
However, her brother Kayden, was beaten 6-4. 6-2 for a place in the last eight by No, 4 seed Zachery Byng when the boys’ 16 & under draw got going yesterday evening. James Hadden also moved into the quarters before press time with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Callum Koylass.
This tournament began on Saturday. Over 150 players are competing and action will continue in the Under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories on a daily basis until Thursday. First serve today is 9 a.m.