Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

Prince has cooled off this year, having captured the 12 & under title in the Catch National Championships; the 14 & under crown in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament; and easily disposing of Campbell-Smith in the Division B final of the Chetwynd Club Tournament last season.

However, Prince still advanced to the knockout stage, as the top two players from all four groups will contest the quarter-finals today.

Title favourite Brianna Harricharan, who was the Division A runner-up in the recent Duke’s Academy Tournament, won Group I from Zahra Shamsi, while Eva Pasea and Shiloh Walker placed first and second, respectively, in Group III.

However, the talk of the age-group has been Makeda Bain. The Tobagonian, who was edged in the “Lease” 12 & under final in her attempt to capture her fourth singles title in succession in November, won all three matches in straight sets to top Group IV in her first outings against 14 & under opposition. Arya Siewrattan won twice to finish second and advance to the quarters.

However, her brother Kayden, was beaten 6-4. 6-2 for a place in the last eight by No, 4 seed Zachery Byng when the boys’ 16 & under draw got going yesterday evening. James Hadden also moved into the quarters before press time with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Callum Koylass.

This tournament began on Saturday. Over 150 players are competing and action will continue in the Under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories on a daily basis until Thursday. First serve today is 9 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.

HETMYER STEPS UP

HETMYER STEPS UP

Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine also put in some good work with the ball in a losing effort for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).