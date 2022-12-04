Campbell-Smith trio in last 16 in Florida

THREE Campbell-Smith siblings advanced to the “round of 16” in the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.
Abba, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading 12 & under players, brushed aside a player from Canada 6-0, 6-1 in the 11 & under draw after winning twice in straight sets the day before in the qualifying draw.
Her brother Yeshowah booked his place in the last 16 in the 14 & under division with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) triumph over a player from Chile.
And Ruhka, the youngest member of the quartet, received a bye in the first round of the 8 & under draw.
Oldest sister Em-Miryam is playing in the 13 & under category of the tournament, which involves over 600 players from 55 countries.
The 13-year-old is ranked second in the 14 & under division of COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).
The four children of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith played in a couple tournaments in the “Little Mo” series last year, and then in the Casely International series nearby in Florida. And their schedule is the same this year.