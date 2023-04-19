EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith and Gabriella Prince will clash for the third time this month when the curtain falls on the Powerade Barbados COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament today.
The two will square off for the 14 & under crown after they met in the semi-finals of the Catch National Junior Championships and the quarter-finals of the COTECC Trinity Cup in the last couple weeks. Prince drew first blood and then went on to defeat Shiloh Walker for the ‘Catch’ title.
But Campbell-Smith gained her revenge last week in the Trinity Cup before going down to the eventual champ from Curacao in the last four.
The fourth-ranked player in COTECC took down Walker 6-1, 6-3 in yesterday’s semis, while Prince was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over ‘Catch’ 12 & under runner-up Makeda Bain.
Campbell-Smith is in line to capture a double crown in the six-day tournament as she and sister Abba, the ‘Catch’ 12 & under champ, marched past Elyse Ferguson and Jolie George-Alexander of Antigua 6-1, 6-1 in the doubles semis.
Bain and Walker will be on the other side of the net after defeating Prince and Anya Romany 7-5, 7-6.