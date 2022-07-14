Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured the 14 and under doubles crown in the Copa Maiz Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.
The Trinidad and Tobago player and Sofia Mills whipped second seeds Daniela Castillo and Julianny DeLa Cruz from the host country 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Campbell-Smith and her American partner actually took out the two seeded pairs in the tournament and their three victories were against players from the Dominican Republic. Top seeds Maria Rozhkov and Yelena Sanchez were dismissed 6-2, 6-2 in semi-finals, after the unseeded pair won their first-round match 6-1, 6-1.
After winning all three matches in the round-robin group phase over the weekend to qualify for the singles main draw, Campbell-Smith marched past Sanchez 6-0, 6-1, but was then beaten 7-5, 6-1 by Mills in the quarter-finals. Her brother Yeshowah also qualified for the main draw, but was then edged 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 by Jose Duran of Dominican Republic in their battle for a place in the semis.
Yeshowah also went down at the first hurdle in doubles when he and Eduardo Licairac of Dominican Republic were beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Duran and his compatriot Nomar Cortorreal. The siblings picked this COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) tournament instead of the Sagicor Junior Tournament, which concluded yesterday in Trinidad. Em-Miryam had lifted the singles trophy in her last outing at this level in Barbados three months ago.
Her sister Abba, who had captured the 12 and under title in Barbados, lost her age-group final in the Sagicor tournament yesterday.
Em-Miryam and Yeshowah are playing in another COTECC tournament in Dominican Republic from tomorrow, and they are expected to be joined by Kale Dalla Costa, who lifted the Sagicor 16 and under trophy yesterday.