Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith

CHAMPION: Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured the 14 and under doubles crown in the Copa Maiz Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Sofia Mills whipped second seeds Daniela Castillo and Julianny DeLa Cruz from the host country 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Campbell-Smith and her American partner actually took out the two seeded pairs in the tournament and their three victories were against players from the Dominican Republic. Top seeds Maria Rozhkov and Yelena Sanchez were dismissed 6-2, 6-2 in semi-finals, after the unseeded pair won their first-round match 6-1, 6-1.

After winning all three matches in the round-robin group phase over the weekend to qualify for the singles main draw, Campbell-Smith marched past Sanchez 6-0, 6-1, but was then beaten 7-5, 6-1 by Mills in the quarter-finals. Her brother Yeshowah also qualified for the main draw, but was then edged 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 by Jose Duran of Dominican Republic in their battle for a place in the semis.

Yeshowah also went down at the first hurdle in doubles when he and Eduardo Licairac of Dominican Republic were beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Duran and his compatriot Nomar Cortorreal. The siblings picked this COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) tournament instead of the Sagicor Junior Tournament, which concluded yesterday in Trinidad. Em-Miryam had lifted the singles trophy in her last outing at this level in Barbados three months ago.

Her sister Abba, who had captured the 12 and under title in Barbados, lost her age-group final in the Sagicor tournament yesterday.

Em-Miryam and Yeshowah are playing in another COTECC tournament in Dominican Republic from tomorrow, and they are expected to be joined by Kale Dalla Costa, who lifted the Sagicor 16 and under trophy yesterday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PASSING THE BATON

PASSING THE BATON

Keston Bledman has had many successes competing for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4x100 metres relay. His most recent podium finish at a high profile meet came at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he teamed up with Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux for sprint relay silver.

Jagessar, Ramdoo get practice 50s

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.

The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

T&T players dominate at Rising Stars awards

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Under-19 T20 Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago team copped the lion’s share of awards during the tournament’s closing ceremony at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

Alexis battles to ‘Sagicor’ Junior title

Alexis battles to ‘Sagicor’ Junior title

AALISHA ALEXIS was expected to be the easiest winner yesterday, but she ended up having to work harder than anyone else to triumph when the curtain fell on the seven-day Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

After playing unbeaten on hard courts and winning four titles last year, the Player of the Year was not expected to be threatened by Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the 18 and under final.

T&T ODI, T20 tickets on sale

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the opening of the box offices for the CG United One-Day International (ODIs) and first T20 International (T20I) between West Indies and India in Trinidad.

Box offices opened at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Office at the National Cricket Centre, Couva from noon yesterday and then open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, leading up to each match day. Stadium box offices will open two hours before the match start time on each match day.

Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured the 14 and under doubles crown in the Copa Maiz Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Sofia Mills whipped second seeds Daniela Castillo and Julianny DeLa Cruz from the host country 6-2, 6-4 in the final.