THE Campbell-Smith sisters swept the female singles titles in the CO Williams Barbados Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday at the Barbados Tennis Association, National Tennis Centre.
After going down to Brianna Harricharan in the semi-finals of the RBC Junior Tournament a week earlier at home in Trinidad, Em-Miryam stunned the Duke’s Academy Tournament Division A runner-up 6-2, 6-2 for the 14 and under crown.
Abba took down St Lucian Amia Jn Marie 6-2, 6-2 her third successive 12 and under trophy.
The second of the three Campbell-Smith sisters had also lifted her age-group trophy in “RBC” after closing out last season with victory in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in late November.
It was the second title this week for Abba, who had earlier combined with the singles runner-up to win both matches in a straight round-robin event.
Ramcharan sisters, Cyra and Suri from Trinidad, edged Micah Austin of Barbados and Vincentian Danelle Kennedy 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 12/10 in one of the longest matches of the tournament for second place.
It has been a very successful tournament for the Trinidad and Tobago contingent and their star player was in line to put the icing on the cake when it concluded yesterday.
Kale Dall Costa, ranked seventh in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), reached both the 14 and under singles and doubles finals on Wednesday.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champ beat Xzavier Hastick 6-3, 6-1 to earn a meeting with another Canadian, Thomas O’Neill, for the singles crown.
And after whipping a pair from St Kitts 6-1, 6-3 in the quarter-finals, Dalla Costa and compatriot Aaron Subero edged top seeds Hasting and Dimitri Kirton of Barbados 6-4, 4-6, 10/2 in the doubles semis.