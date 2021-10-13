Campbell-Smiths shine in Chetwynd tennis

Yeshowah won twice to advance to the quarter-finals of the Division B, while Em-Miryam marched into the women’s semi-finals of the same category.
After trouncing Justin Horsford 6-0, 6-1 on Saturday, Yeshowah, the C Division champion of this year’s East Classified Clubs Tournament, came back the following day to beat Gary Pollard 6-2, 6-2.
Fellow Under-14 player Daniel Rahaman also played for a place in the last eight on Sunday but he was nosed out 6-4, 2-6, 10/8 by Kevon Baptiste.
Four of the other six round of 16 matches will take place when the tournament continues this Saturday.
Daniel Dumas will oppose second-seeded 14-year-old Nathen Martin, while his brother Deron will do battle with Over-60 player Cliff Meade.
Third seed Askia Richards tackles Daren Alexander and No. 8 seed Mukesh Ramsingh will play the winner of the morning’s first match (eight o’clock) between Malcolm Prince and Nigel Horsford.
And top seed Stefon Ramsingh will clash with Randy Bailey on Sunday morning for the final place in the quarters.
Em-Miryam, the No. 1 player on the team which represented the country in a 12 and under regional tournament in the Dominican Republic a couple weeks ago, is seeded to win the women’s crown.
The East B class champ did not surrender a single game in the quarters to Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago public relations officer Mignon King, playing her first competitive singles match.
There was the possibility of Em-Miryam playing her younger sister in Sunday’s semis, but Abba was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Sherisse Arjoon.
Last year’s Division A runner-up Sarah Salandy and second-seeded national Under-12 champ Gabriella Prince will clash for the first place in the final the afternoon before.