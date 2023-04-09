Campbell stars in Easter Grand Prix

Akil Campbell won the International Men’s UCI points race on the second night of the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix at Skinner Park on Saturday.
And he followed up with another gold-medal performance, in the elimination event on yesterday’s final day, as the curtain came down at the Cycling Centre in Couva.
In yesterday’s elimination race, Campbell was always at the fore of the peloton and when it came down to the final three, there was no stopping the T&T rider who finished ahead of the Barbados pair of and Jamol Eastmond and Edwin Sutherland, second and third, respectively.
Campbell, who also won the Men’s international ten-lap race on Friday night, continued to fly the red, white and black in the southland on Saturday, finishing ahead of Sutherland and his own TTO teammate Liam Trepte in the points race -- one of the highlights of the second night of racing.
Campbell was also golden in the International Men’s eight-lap race on Saturday, finishing ahead of Eastman and Peru’s Luis Bareera.
Campbell finished second in the Elite Men UCI elimination race with his teammate Adam Alexander taking the gold and Eastmond capturing bronze. T&T’s Tariq Woods was fourth in that race but won the Elite and International Men’s UCI scratch race.
In the Junior Elite and International Ladies two-lap race, Suriname’s Tachana Dalger took the gold while Mexico’s Maria Gonzales took silver. T&T’s Alexi Ramirez and Adrianna Seyjagat placed third and fourth, respectively.
Dahlia Palmer of Team DPS won the Elite Women’s UCI keirin final with Dalger placing second and Ramirez and Seyjagat coming in third and fourth, respectively.
Brazil’s Flavio Cipriano and Joao Da Silva finished one-two in the Elite Men’s UCI keirin final while T&T’s Quincy Alexander and Zion Paulido were third and fourth, respectively.