Top Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Akil Campbell capped off the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix with gold in the Elite Men’s Omnium after winning the elimination race and points race on the final night of racing at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Couva on Sunday.
UCI Class I points were on offer to cyclists in the NCC leg of the Grand Prix, and Campbell was a among the cyclists that capitalised on the opportunity.
On Sunday morning, Campbell finished second to Barbados’ Jamol Eastmond in the 40-lap race which was the first leg of the five-race Men’s omnium.
Campbell went on to dominate the rest of the event, winning the 40-lap tempo race before lapping the field and winning the 100-lap points race to confirm his place as omnium champion.
In the Elite Women’s omnium, Maria Gaxiola Gonzales of Mexico emerged as champion with 155 points from the three events. Gonzales finished 18 points ahead of Brazilian Wellyda Dos Santos Rodrigues (137), while T&T’s Alexi Ramirez ended third on 133 points.
Ramirez also clinched silver in the Elite Women’s madison final behind Rodrigues.
There was also a podium placing for a local rider thanks to Devante Laurence’s third place finish in the Elite Men’s sprint.
In the morning session, Laurence of Arima Wheelers was 11th fastest in qualifying in 11.318 seconds.
Leading the way to the quarter-finals was Brazilian Flavio Cipriano with a 10.453 clocking, while Quincy Alexander, riding for the PSL club, was the fastest local and second-quickest overall in 10.554.
T&T national team representatives Zion Pulido (10.972) and Ryan D’Abreau (11.096) were fourth and fifth-fastest respectively.
In the quarter-finals, however, Laurence upset the seasoned Alexander in heat two to advance to the semi-finals, while Pulido beat D’Abreau, Cipriano got past T&T’s Kyle Caraby and Brazilian Joao Da Silva took care of Jamaican Daniel Palmer.
In the semi-finals, Pulido lost his first ride against Cipriano and was disqualified in the second after receiving warnings for dangerous riding.
In the other semi, Laurence was beaten in straight rides by Da Silva.
In the all-Brazilian final, Da Silva beat Cipriano in straight rides, while Laurence picked up the bronze automatically with Pulido disqualified from the rest of the event.
In the Junior Men’s sprint final, Syndel Samaroo won with Jarel Mohammed winning silver and Danell James taking the bronze medal.
Dahlia Palmer of Jamaica, riding for the DPS club, won the Elite Women’s sprint final, beating Suriname’s Tachana Dalger in straight rides, while T&T’s
Phoebe Sandy took bronze after also beating Makaira Wallace of Just Living Daily Cycling Academy in straight rides.