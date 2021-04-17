Campbell tops pursuiters in TTCF Assessment

AKIL CAMPBELL of PSL posted the fastest time in the Male individual pursuit event when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) Assessment session concluded Friday evening at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.
On a day when officials had to resort to hand times because the electronic timing system was not functioning, Campbell crossed the line in four minutes, 43.71 seconds.
His teammate, Junior Mark Anthony Rodriguez was timed in 4:51.91. Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbird registered 5:12.32 while Jesse Sampath also of PSL was far behind in fourth in 5:49.80.
In the female version of the event, PSL’s Kanika Paul-Payne was the only participant, clocking in at 5:09.14.
In the Flying 200 metres, Sonics’ D’Angelo Harris was the top Elite/Under-23 sprinter in 11.16 seconds followed by Arima Wheelers’ Kyle Caraby (12.47) in that division.
Junior Worlds qualifier Ryan D’Abreau was the top Junior sprinter, speeding to an 11.36 ride, ahead of his Arima Wheelers teammate Devante Laurence (12.01).
Madonna’s Raul Garcia was the sole Juvenile (12.45). Garcia also contested the standing 250m (21.79) and 500m (38.29) where he bettered PSL’s Domonic Maraj (40.29).
On the female side of the Flying 200m event, the Madonna pair of Phoebe Sandy (12.65) and Makayla Hernandez (12.83) went 1-2 among the Juniors while Arima Wheelers’ Adrianna Seyjagat clocked 13.82 seconds in the Elite division.
Hernandez (38.63) switched places with Sandy (39.68) in the standing 500m while Seyjagat (40.93) dominated Paul-Payne (45.92) among the Elite women.
Arima Wheelers’ Alexia Wilson was the only one to saddle up for the Female Standing 250m (23.84) while Sonics Zion Pulido pedalled ferociously to 18.09 in the Elite/Under-23 category of that event. Rodriguez (24.35) was the sole junior in that race as he was in the Standing 500m (41.22).
And Sampath was also the sole rider to take to the track for the kilometre time-trial, steering to 1:23.29.