Campbell wins again at Track Champs

Akil Campbell added another title to his collection when the National Track Cycling Championships continued on Saturday.
Having captured the individual pursuit (4km) and the 15-kilometre scratch race titles on the first two nights of action at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, the PSL rider returned on the third night to win the Elite Men’s points race.
Endurance specialist Campbell accumulated 88 points to comfortably finish ahead of Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycling and Multisport (40 pts) and Tariq Woods of Evolution Cycling Academy (27 pts).
Woods, however, did end the night as a champion, as he bested Liam Trepte of raiders to win the Under-23 Men’s points race. The Championships for the Elite men and women and Under-23 riders was due to conclude yesterday.