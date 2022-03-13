Campbell wins again at Track Champs

Akil Campbell added another title to his collection when the National Track Cycling Championships continued on Saturday.

Having captured the individual pursuit (4km) and the 15-kilometre scratch race titles on the first two nights of action at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, the PSL rider returned on the third night to win the Elite Men’s points race.

Endurance specialist Campbell accumulated 88 points to comfortably finish ahead of Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycling and Multisport (40 pts) and Tariq Woods of Evolution Cycling Academy (27 pts).

Woods, however, did end the night as a champion, as he bested Liam Trepte of raiders to win the Under-23 Men’s points race. The Championships for the Elite men and women and Under-23 riders was due to conclude yesterday.

McKay, Cole, De Gannes achieve Carifta standards

Shakeem McKay and his Abilene Wildcats clubmate Daeshaun Cole recorded 200-metre victories on the second and final day of Carifta Trials, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

McKay emerged victorious in the boys’ Under-20 half-lap final in 21.38 seconds, well inside the 21.92 Carifta Games qualifying time. He also bettered the 21.40 World U20 Championship and 21.62 Pan Am Juniors standards.

PITCH DISAPPOINTMENT

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons says the first Test here against England could have been more competitive with a better pitch and he is hoping for a better wicket at Kensington Oval when the next match of the Apex Series kicks off in Barbados on Wednesday.

Silver secured

Tyra Gittens captured women’s high jump silver at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Alabama, USA, on Saturday. The University of Texas junior cleared the bar at 1.89 metres.

Gittens made first-time clearances at 1.78 and 1.83. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete twice knocked down the bar at 1.86, before successfully negotiating the height on her third attempt. And at 1.89, she again went over the bar the third time around.

Rajah shines on Sunday League opening day

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter Isaiah Rajah showed his club-mates no mercy as his century powered defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club I to a comprehensive 120-run victory over their second team as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Sunday League 50-over competition got under way yesterday.

WI BATTERS HOLD ON

England fell short of victory as West Indies survived for a tense draw despite a top-order c…