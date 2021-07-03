Can’t complain

ANGUS EVE expected a few goals, and in one match his team equalled the entire output from Trinidad and Tobago’s four matches during the failed 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
T&T whipped Montserrat 6-1 in their opening 2022 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Friday night at the DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“This is just three days of work with some of the guys and a week-and-a-half with some of the other guys, so I’m very proud of the boys,” head coach Eve stated at the post-match press conference. However, he was not too pleased with the manner in which his team conceded the single goal scored by Montserrat.
“It wasn’t perfect, but for the most part the guys really did what we wanted them to do,” Eve said. “The only blemish is we got a really soft goal which I was really disappointed with.”
On Tuesday, T&T will face the winners of a similar eliminator, more likely now to be French Guiana, since opponents Cuba were stranded in Nicaragua on Friday night with visa complications, since international travel has been more difficult due to Covid-19 protocols. Regardless of which team they play, Eve does not expect a drop in intensity from his Soca Warriors.
“This is just one step in where we want to be,” he added. ”We want to be where we think we should be — in the Gold Cup proper — and matching against the likes of the USAs and the Mexicos and Costa Rica and all of these teams.”
Vice-captain and United States-based Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino also expected the upward mobility to continue.
“(We have) confidence going into the next game. We are not going to take things lightly because we scored six,” Molino said. “We are going in there with the right mentality and even more hungry to get more goals.”
Rejuvenated under Eve, T&T produced an impressive performance and made a decent Montserrat look ordinary. The Soca Warriors actually looked like they knew what they were doing, organised going forward, showing composure and creating openings while defensively there was structure, cover and only a single first half shot at goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup.
Goals from Molino (21st), Marcus Joseph (35th) and Ryan Telfer (45th + 2) saw T&T comfortably ahead 3-0 at the half. Eve was not pleased when youngster Judah Garcia got in the way of defender Alvin Jones, a defensive error which allowed captain Lyle Taylor (55th) to get an early second half goal for Montserrat and also strike the crossbar later in the match. Although Taylor’s goal took some sheen off the performance before 20-year-old Garcia (57th) and substitute Reon Moore twice ( 68th & 82nd) found the net, both scoring their first national team goals.
Earlier, Molino gave T&T the lead from a penalty, won the hard way by defender Aubrey David, who had flesh from his cheek removed by England-born central defender Nathan Pond, when trying to prevent the Saprissa defender from heading in Neveal Hackshaw’s redirected cross.
“We started off well. We got the first goal and the flood gates opened and we kept going. We should have scored more but so be it,” said Molino. “We look forward to the next game.”
A talented underachiever, striker Marcus Joseph made it 2-0 from long range in the 35th minute, catching keeper Corrin Brooks retreating to goal after clearing his line. Ryan Telfer’s solo effort yielded a third at the end of the first half.
After not doing his best defensive work when Montserrat scored, Garcia restored the lead almost immediately to 4-1 with a low shot through the keeper, after a brilliant long pass from centre-back Jelani Peters, the former St Ann’s Rangers (captain) and W Connection player.
And having failed on his first call-up by former head coach Stephen Hart five years ago, standout Defence Force left-winger Moore made full use of his second chance with two goals. His first came a minute after coming on for 5-1. Having replaced Molino after 65 minutes, Duane Muckette picked out Moore, who cut in from the left flank and found the net.
Montserrat are a much better team than Bahamas and Puerto Rico, who T&T struggled with in World Cup qualifying. Having restarted their programme with an entire squad of England-born players with Caribbean ancestry, Montserrat have only lost to El Salvador in the past six years, a spell which saw them drawing with the Guus Hiddink/Patrick Kluivert-trained Curacao (2-2), El Salvador (1-1), Antigua and Barbuda (2-2). They also defeated Belize, the Dominican Republic and Grenada.
However, despite his best efforts, Montserrat’s Taylor admitted that his side was outclassed.
“We got a lot to learn. We were very naive and when you are naive against good teams you get punished,” the Nottingham Forest striker said.
Other qualifiers saw Haiti set up a clash with Bermuda by thrashing St Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1, while the Bermudians whipped Russell Latapy’s Barbados by a 8-1 margin.