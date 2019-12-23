TRAINER GLENN MENDEZ lost last year’s Gold Cup by a neck and a short-head with Valorous second and Whisper Light third to Nuclear Power in the 2,000-metre showpiece at Santa Rosa Park on Boxing Day. But this year, he will be hoping to reverse that placing.
Yesterday, the Express spoke to Mendez about his three runners-- Cape Canaveral, Whisper Light and Streaking far.
Asked about the unbeaten Cape Canaveral, who hasn’t raced since winning the 2018 Champion Stakes for owner Merlin Samlalsingh, Mendez declared: “He is eating well. He is on a preparation for the last two months when things started to get serious. Hard to gauge when you haven’t had a race in over a year.”
But he added, “I am happy with him. As a trainer you will always think you might need a week again. He is stronger now.”
Mendez continued: “Whisper Light is a good horse, and quirky on his day as we saw last year in the Gold Cup, and when he wants to run he will run. He is well. We hope he serves up on the day.”
Regarding the filly, Streaking Far, who finished third to Apocalypse and Regal Intension and then second to Juice Man, Mendez said: “The ten furlongs is the reason why we put Streaking Far in the race. Two months ago she showed she is equal to the younger horses and we feel we could give her a shot. She is well and fit, and her light impost will help.”
And speaking overall about the Gold Cup, Mendez said: “It is really a nice, tough race. The principal is Nuclear Power. She has tactical speed and will be right there. She has to be the horse to beat again. The three-year-olds and Thisoneforrron have to be respected. I will still feel they, the three-year-olds do not have the class to win the Gold Cup. General JN and Master of War are two good horses. General JN had two good wins over the top class horses early in the season.
I do not think both are true ten furlongs horses. This (race) will be solidly run with true fractions. I think this will be the test.”