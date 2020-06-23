Brian Lewis, in his capacity as president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), said his organisation has a duty to ensure the region prospers in a post Covid-19 environment.

Yesterday, Lewis made the remarks as part of his Olympic Day 2020 address as he issued greetings to the entire region and regional Olympic movement.

“Given the Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented devastation and challenges it has posed to Caribbean economies and societies, sport has not been exempt,”

Lewis, also the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president, said: “Sport and the Olympic movement has been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Unprecedented.”

Lewis added the Olympic Games had been re-scheduled — to the summer of 2021 — for the first time in history because of the pandemic.

“On this Olympic day 2020, which in very many ways is a very significant Olympic day, because part of the responsibilities of the Caribbean Olympic movement and Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees is to contribute to helping our Caribbean societies and Caribbean communities to not just survive but thrive in the post Covid-19 world,” Lewis said.

Locally, the TTOC also celebrated the day virtually through the Zoom platform, with live interactive sessions with some of the TTO athletes as well as a message from the IOC president, Thomas Bach.

The TTOC’s Olympic month of activities, which sparked off with the TTOC’s Transformational Leadership webinar, has included art and craft competitions for children and a TTOC TikTok challenge (the campaign initiative that includes a dance-off to the Erphan Alves “I believe”—#TeamTTOIbelievechallenge). The Olympic month culminates with the TTOC’s Care and Injury Prevention webinar on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CANOC: Caribbean must thrive

Brian Lewis, in his capacity as president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), said his organisation has a duty to ensure the region prospers in a post Covid-19 environment.

Archer up for all three tests

England paceman Jofra Archer says he has fully recovered from a right elbow injury sustained earlier this year and hopes to play in all three Tests against the West Indies next month.

De Silva changes clubs in Iceland

De Silva changes clubs in Iceland

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Sean De Silva has found a new home at Njarðvík FC in the Icelandic second division for the 2020 season. De Silva makes the move from Haukar FC who he impressed for last season.

‘QUICKS’ SHINE

‘QUICKS’ SHINE

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel proved that he is back to his best yesterday, grabbing three wickets as the Windies fast-bowlers stole the show on the opening day of the team’s three-day practice match, yesterday, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

‘Covid’ body blow

‘Covid’ body blow

At best, the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF) hopes to save the 2020 bodybuilding and fitness season with a combined show featuring the Junior and Senior National Championships in November.

Tightening up

Tightening up

With just about two weeks to go until the first Test against England in Southampton, the Wes…