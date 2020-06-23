CANOC: Caribbean must thrive

Brian Lewis, in his capacity as president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), said his organisation has a duty to ensure the region prospers in a post Covid-19 environment.
Yesterday, Lewis made the remarks as part of his Olympic Day 2020 address as he issued greetings to the entire region and regional Olympic movement.
“Given the Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented devastation and challenges it has posed to Caribbean economies and societies, sport has not been exempt,”
Lewis, also the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president, said: “Sport and the Olympic movement has been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Unprecedented.”
Lewis added the Olympic Games had been re-scheduled — to the summer of 2021 — for the first time in history because of the pandemic.
“On this Olympic day 2020, which in very many ways is a very significant Olympic day, because part of the responsibilities of the Caribbean Olympic movement and Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees is to contribute to helping our Caribbean societies and Caribbean communities to not just survive but thrive in the post Covid-19 world,” Lewis said.
Locally, the TTOC also celebrated the day virtually through the Zoom platform, with live interactive sessions with some of the TTO athletes as well as a message from the IOC president, Thomas Bach.
The TTOC’s Olympic month of activities, which sparked off with the TTOC’s Transformational Leadership webinar, has included art and craft competitions for children and a TTOC TikTok challenge (the campaign initiative that includes a dance-off to the Erphan Alves “I believe”—#TeamTTOIbelievechallenge). The Olympic month culminates with the TTOC’s Care and Injury Prevention webinar on Saturday.