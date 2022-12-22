CANOC president hails Lewis’ ban overturn effort

Brian Lewis

Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Keith Joseph has saluted the campaign by predecessor Brian Lewis to end the life ban handed to American sprinters Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett after their protest on the podium at the Munich 1972 Olympics.

“It is with much pleasure that I extend sincere congratulations to our former president, now secretary general, Brian Lewis, for his persistence in demanding that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban on Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett, be treated as a case of racial injustice in sport and should be lifted,” Joseph said.

The IOC have said that they will now accept any request from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for accreditation at future Games on behalf of Matthews who won 400 metres gold at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

The athletes were banned by the IOC after the pair had stood in a casual manner as the United States national anthem was played during the victory ceremony.

In handing down the life ban in 1972, the IOC had described the behaviour by Matthews and Collett as an “insulting display.”

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) official report recorded the incident as “either a planned or spontaneous display of bad manners.”

Former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Lewis began his campaign for the ban to be rescinded before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and received backing from CANOC and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association.

“I am aware that at times there were those who spurned Brian Lewis’s poignant reminders of the cause he so eagerly espoused,” Joseph added.

“Today, we join with the rest of the sporting fraternity who still believe that sport is as much about justice as it is about winning medals, in celebrating this milestone in history.

“I am confident that it has not been lost on the international sports family that Brian Lewis was as much an advocate of CANOC’s desire for justice as he was of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee,” Joseph declared.

Vince Matthews celebrated his 75th birthday on December 16, but Collett died in 2010 after suffering from cancer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GOOD AS GOLD

GOOD AS GOLD

DEXTER BROWNE, Dylan Carter’s coach since mid-2021, regarded the bronze his charge won at the short course Swimming World Championships last week as a big redemption effort after some of the trials endured at the seven-day competition in Melbourne, Australia, which ended on the weekend.

Carter made the last effort count, climbing the podium for bronze in the 50-metre freestyle in a historic race for the Caribbean. The champion, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, ensured it was the first time the region had two medals in the same race at any edition of a Worlds competition.

Red Force players take a break

Red Force players take a break

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players had their final practice match of the year at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain this week and will now take a week off for the Christmas break before resuming training on December 29.

Darren Bravo ended the year on a high, scoring a century on the final day of the three-day match, which ended on Wednesday.

Agard, Rajack break records at short course trials

SWIMMERS Alejandro Agard and Amelia Rajack broke national records at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Short Course (25m) Trials at the National Aquatic Centre on Wednesday evening.

Both swimmers completed their record-breaking efforts in the 100 metres individual medley event for the Boys 11-12 and Girls 15-17 age-groups respectively. But they achieved it in different ways.

CANOC president hails Lewis’ ban overturn effort

CANOC president hails Lewis’ ban overturn effort

Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Keith Joseph has saluted the campaign by predecessor Brian Lewis to end the life ban handed to American sprinters Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett after their protest on the podium at the Munich 1972 Olympics.

Bachu, Partap-Boodhan dominate Low Cost t-t

DHARION BACHU and Linda Partap-Boodhan were the leading players in the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament at the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.

As one of the top players in the country, Partap-Boodhan was the overwhelming favourite in her six events and she walked away with gold medals in all.

Archer returns for ODI series

Archer returns for ODI series

England have named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their 14-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series in South Africa next month, while there is a first call-up in the 50-over format for in-form batter Harry Brook.

Archer had been sidelined by an elbow problem but is fit again and hoping to push for a place in England’s Ashes Test series in June. He has not played ODIs since March 2021.