AC PORT OF SPAIN are back on top of Tier One of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, with the all-important clash with second-placed Defence Force still to come on the final day of the season.
Yesterday, the Capital Boyz won their rescheduled match, 6-0 over Prisons FC and now need just a point from their final match to win a first piece of silverware since coming under new management, changing their name from North East Stars and relocating from Sangre Grande to Port of Spain. The Capital Boyz need just to draw their final match against Defence Force to win the title, while the Tetron Boys, will be crowned champions with a win.
Yesterday, AC Port of Spain scored a routine victory over struggling debutants Prisons, the former second-tier Super League champions, at the Larry Gomes stadium, Arima. AC Port of Spain led in the sixth minute, with Che Benny scoring with a close-up tap-in from Jomoul Francois’ square pass. Dwayne Muckette made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the in the 15th minute, after winger Francois was fouled in the penalty area.
Benny got his second when roofing the ball in the 52nd minute for 3-0 and on the break, Francois set up a fourth in the 60th for John-Paul Rochford, who netted a low shot coming in from the left flank. Francois made it 5-0 in almost identical fashion when running in from the left in the 72nd, and tall striker Jean Heim McFee got a sixth in the 85th with a low shot from down the middle.
TTPFL STANDINGS:
TIER 1
Teams P W D L GF GA GD PTS
1.AC Port Of Spain 21 18 1 2 62 16 +46 55
2.Defence Force 21 16 2 2 51 15 +36 53
3.Club Sando 21 14 3 4 41 22 +19 45
LH Ranger 21 14 1 6 61 30 +31 43
5.Police 21 11 3 7 42 32 +10 36
6.Central FC 21 10 1 10 35 40 -5 31
7.Point Fortin 21 7 4 10 2 24 -4 25
8.W Connection 21 6 4 11 18 33 -15 22
9.San Juan Jabloteh 21 5 4 12 31 44 -13 19
10.Morvant Caledonia Utd 21 4 2 15 22 49 -27 14
11.Prison Service 21 3 3 15 16 57 -41 12
12.Cunupia 21 2 2 17 13 48 -35 8