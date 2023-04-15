LEADERS AC Port of Spain won for the seventh time in eight matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) after defeating San Juan Jabloteh 4-1 at La Horquetta recreation ground, yesterday.
The Capital Boyz moved on to 21 points and will keep the TTPFL lead after Matchday 8 regardless of other results. However, victory came only after surviving a severe testing from an energetic youthful Jabloteh team, which came into the match one from bottom and with just a single win this season.
Following an even opening period, T&T national striker Jon Paul Rochford had AC Port of Spain in the lead in the 14th minute, when his shot deflected past Devon King, the San Juan Jabloteh goalkeeper.
The “Capital Boyz” took control, dominated possession and had a few more half-chances. However, Jabloteh were level at 1-1 just past the half-hour mark when, with their first real chance, Dwight Jordan put the ball in off the far post.
And Jabloteh continued to look the more dangerous team, stretching the league leaders in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.
During that time, Jordan sent a header just wide, 10 minutes into the second half when redirecting Lindell Sween’s corner-kick and Trevis Byron also lifted a shot over at the far post for the Jabloteh youngsters.
But after making a few changes, including bringing on the speedy Jamoul Francois up front, and veteran Radanfah Abu Bakr to bolster a weak back-line, AC Port of Spain regained control. And everything changed within a 14-minute spell when Jabloteh wilted and conceded three goals.
Jameel “Shooter” Neptune put the “Capital Boyz” back in front at 2-1 in the 70th minute, with his powerful low shot flying from outside the penalty area and ending deep in the corner, past the dive of custodian King.
And as he had done earlier, Francois “dived” under pressure, convincing referee Cecil Hinds to award a penalty, which Rochford banged in for 3-1 in the 73rd minute. And moments after keeper Jadel Poon-Lewis had acrobatically kept out what looked a certain Jabloteh goal, Francois then made it 4-1 in the 84th minute, poking the ball in from close range, after collecting Sedale McClean’s through ball.
Other results saw Club Sando edge Prisons 1-0 and Central FC blank Police FC 3-0.