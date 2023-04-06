Jon Paul Rochford

TOO HOT TO STOP: AC Port of Spain striker Jon Paul Rochford, centre, splits Central FC’s Akeem Roach and Isaiah Smith, right, during Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. T&T national team winger Rochford converted a penalty and set up the opening goal for Michel Poon Angeron, as AC Port of Spain won 2-1. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

JON PAUL ROCHFORD gave a Man-of-the-Match performance as AC Port of Spain jumped to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League with a 2-1 victory over previous leaders Central FC Wednesday evening at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

Other results saw Terminix La Horquetta Rangers see off Cunupia FC 3-0 to move into fourth spot. Late goals from Nicholas Dillon (71st minute) and Nathaniel Garcia (87th) saw Tiger Tanks Club Sando move up to third and drop Defence Force two places down to fifth, after winning 2-0 against the “Army” at Police Barracks. Also at the Barracks, forward Christian Thomas scored a hat-trick as the home team, Police FC, also won 5-2 against Prisons.

W Connection gained a valuable 2-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh and Point Fortin Civic won 1-0 against visitors Morvant Caledonia United at the Mahaica Sporting Complex.

At La Horquetta, Rochford had a stellar performance, setting up the opening goal for Michel Poon Angeron and converting a second half penalty himself, as the “Capital Boyz” came from a goal down to win.

Central FC took the lead against the run of play when in-form striker Kesean St Rose exposed T&T national goalkeeper Marvin Phillip with a low shot in the 29th minute, after running onto a delicate through ball from midfielder Akeem Roach.

Later, Rochford’s forceful drive up the right flank provided the pass from which Poon-Angeron roofed the ball to level the match at 1-1 in the 44th minute.

Unplayable at times, Rochford was in everything and had it not been for a handful of spectacular saves from Central FC goalkeeper Hakeem Lucas, the Capital Boys could have won far more handsomely. However, Lucas found no answer to Rochford from the penalty spot. Cut down by defender Maurice Dick when racing into the penalty area, Rochford got up and converted the penalty with a low shot in the 65th minute after referee Crystal Sobers had awarded the spot kick.

“Great performance by the team, great effort, great fight, great enthusiasm coming into the game,” Rochford stated afterward when taking the best player award.

“Nice place to be top of the table,” added Gilbert Bateau, who is assistant coach to Walt Noreiga at AC Port of Spain.

“Rochford had an excellent, excellent game,” stated Bateau, who also credited a strong midfield combination and stern defending as important factors in the victory.

UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES:

MATCH-DAY 7

Tomorrow

Venue —Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

4:00PM - W CONNECTION FC vs TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO

Venue —Arima Velodrome

5:00PM - PRISONS vs DEFENCE FORCE

7:30PM - CENTRAL FC vs LA HORQUETTA RANGERS

Venue —Larry Gomes Stadium

4:00PM - CUNUPIA vs POLICE FC

Sunday

Venue —Larry Gomes Stadium

4:00PM - SAN JUAN JABLOTEH vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC

Venue —Arima Velodrome

5:00PM - CALEDONIA vs AC PORT OF SPAIN

TTPFL STANDINGS

P W D L GF GA GD PTS

AC Port Of Spain 6 5 0 1 16 2 +14 15

Central FC 6 4 1 1 11 5 +6 13

Club Sando 6 3 2 1 10 7 +3 11

La Horquetta Rangers 4 3 1 0 11 5 +6 10

Defence Force 5 3 0 2 6 6 - 9

Morvant Caledonia Utd 6 2 2 2 6 5 +1 8

Point Fortin 6 2 1 3 6 6 - 7

W Connection 6 2 1 3 5 8 -3 7

Police 5 2 0 3 8 9 -1 6

Cunupia 6 2 0 4 4 13 -9 6

Prison Service 6 1 1 4 4 15 -11 4

San Juan Jabloteh 6 0 1 5 4 10 -6 1

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boodoo stars as U-15s win 2nd match

Brendan Boodoo grabbed three wickets and scored 21 runs to keep the Trinidad and Tobago perfect in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship yesterday, when they defeated the Windward Islands by seven wickets in a rain-reduced 20-over game.

DO BETTER, FOLKS

DO BETTER, FOLKS

Provisional approval has been granted by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development to facilitate Trinidad and Tobago’s participation at the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa, participation of T&T youth teams in regional Cricket West Indies youth tournaments and the Under-20 women’s football team’s participation in the CONCACAF Under-20 qualifiers in Curacao from April 14-23.

MCC life member Aguilleira: Understand your history

MCC life member Aguilleira: Understand your history

Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira is set to be the first female cricketer from the Caribbean to become an honorary life member of the Merylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Aguilleira was one of 17 new honorary life members named by the club in a statement on Wednesday. She is also the only West Indies player on the list that also includes India’s MS Dhoni, England’s Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s Dale Styne and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.

National titles for Campbell-Smith sisters

CAMPBELL-SMITH sisters Abba and Rukha, captured singles titles in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

COTECC takes over Trinity Cup

COTECC takes over Trinity Cup

THE second stage of the Trinity Cup will get going tomorrow at the National Racquet Centre.

The ITF (International Tennis Federation) part of the tournament will conclude today with the finals of the 18 and under divisions, and the round-robin group phase in the 14 and under category will get the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) stage going at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Cricket grateful for support

Cricket grateful for support

The sport of cricket was among the beneficiaries of important financial assistance granted by the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. And president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath praised Minister Cudjoe and SporTT saying that the financial assistance will allow the TTCB to further advance their development plans.