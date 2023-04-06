Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira is set to be the first female cricketer from the Caribbean to become an honorary life member of the Merylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Aguilleira was one of 17 new honorary life members named by the club in a statement on Wednesday. She is also the only West Indies player on the list that also includes India’s MS Dhoni, England’s Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s Dale Styne and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.