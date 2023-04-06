JON PAUL ROCHFORD gave a Man-of-the-Match performance as AC Port of Spain jumped to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League with a 2-1 victory over previous leaders Central FC Wednesday evening at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.
Other results saw Terminix La Horquetta Rangers see off Cunupia FC 3-0 to move into fourth spot. Late goals from Nicholas Dillon (71st minute) and Nathaniel Garcia (87th) saw Tiger Tanks Club Sando move up to third and drop Defence Force two places down to fifth, after winning 2-0 against the “Army” at Police Barracks. Also at the Barracks, forward Christian Thomas scored a hat-trick as the home team, Police FC, also won 5-2 against Prisons.
W Connection gained a valuable 2-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh and Point Fortin Civic won 1-0 against visitors Morvant Caledonia United at the Mahaica Sporting Complex.
At La Horquetta, Rochford had a stellar performance, setting up the opening goal for Michel Poon Angeron and converting a second half penalty himself, as the “Capital Boyz” came from a goal down to win.
Central FC took the lead against the run of play when in-form striker Kesean St Rose exposed T&T national goalkeeper Marvin Phillip with a low shot in the 29th minute, after running onto a delicate through ball from midfielder Akeem Roach.
Later, Rochford’s forceful drive up the right flank provided the pass from which Poon-Angeron roofed the ball to level the match at 1-1 in the 44th minute.
Unplayable at times, Rochford was in everything and had it not been for a handful of spectacular saves from Central FC goalkeeper Hakeem Lucas, the Capital Boys could have won far more handsomely. However, Lucas found no answer to Rochford from the penalty spot. Cut down by defender Maurice Dick when racing into the penalty area, Rochford got up and converted the penalty with a low shot in the 65th minute after referee Crystal Sobers had awarded the spot kick.
“Great performance by the team, great effort, great fight, great enthusiasm coming into the game,” Rochford stated afterward when taking the best player award.
“Nice place to be top of the table,” added Gilbert Bateau, who is assistant coach to Walt Noreiga at AC Port of Spain.
“Rochford had an excellent, excellent game,” stated Bateau, who also credited a strong midfield combination and stern defending as important factors in the victory.
UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES:
MATCH-DAY 7
Tomorrow
Venue —Manny Ramjohn Stadium.
4:00PM - W CONNECTION FC vs TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO
Venue —Arima Velodrome
5:00PM - PRISONS vs DEFENCE FORCE
7:30PM - CENTRAL FC vs LA HORQUETTA RANGERS
Venue —Larry Gomes Stadium
4:00PM - CUNUPIA vs POLICE FC
Sunday
Venue —Larry Gomes Stadium
4:00PM - SAN JUAN JABLOTEH vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC
Venue —Arima Velodrome
5:00PM - CALEDONIA vs AC PORT OF SPAIN
TTPFL STANDINGS
P W D L GF GA GD PTS
AC Port Of Spain 6 5 0 1 16 2 +14 15
Central FC 6 4 1 1 11 5 +6 13
Club Sando 6 3 2 1 10 7 +3 11
La Horquetta Rangers 4 3 1 0 11 5 +6 10
Defence Force 5 3 0 2 6 6 - 9
Morvant Caledonia Utd 6 2 2 2 6 5 +1 8
Point Fortin 6 2 1 3 6 6 - 7
W Connection 6 2 1 3 5 8 -3 7
Police 5 2 0 3 8 9 -1 6
Cunupia 6 2 0 4 4 13 -9 6
Prison Service 6 1 1 4 4 15 -11 4
San Juan Jabloteh 6 0 1 5 4 10 -6 1