AC Port of Spain will play its rescheduled match against Prisons FC today, ahead of meeting Defence Force in a showdown for the 2023 Trinidad Premier Football League Tier 1 title.
The top two, Defence Force (53 points) and ‘Capital Boyz’ (52 points), were due to meet today at Larry Gomes Stadium.
Instead, AC Port of Spain face Prisons at Larry Gomes Stadium from 4 p.m.
Two other rescheduled matches will also be played today.
Cunupia FC face Morvant Caledonia United at Manny Ramjohn Stadium (4 p.m.), while at La Horquetta Recreation ground, W Connection clash with Central FC from 5 p.m.