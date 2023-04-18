‘Capital Boyz’ travel to Mahaica Oval

LEADERS AC Port of Spain leave the capital city and travel to deep South to play talented but under-performing Point Fortin Civic at Mahaica Oval in today’s mid-week Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Matchday 9 fixture.
Coached by Walt Noreiga, AC Port of Spain have fielded a squad consisting of a mixture of emerging players such as Che Benny, Michel Poon-Angeron, Duane Muckette, Sedale McClean, Maurice Ford and Jaydon Prowell, along with the experienced of defenders Jamoul Francois, Radanfah Abu Bakr and Robert Primus.
As a result, they have become the season’s surprise package and have won seven of eight matches played, only losing 1-0 to current second-placed Club Sando, another surprise package.
Today, there is also double-header at the Arima Velodrome featuring Police FC, Morvant Caledonia United, while contenders Defence Force and Central FC both look for valuable points when squaring off at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.
UPCOMING MATCHES
(MATCHDAY 9)
(Today)
Manny Ramjohn Stadium.
4PM Central FC vs Defence Force
Larry Gomes Stadium.
4PM Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs San Juan Jabloteh
Venue TBA
4PM Cunupia FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando
Arima Velodrome
5PM Police FC vs Morvant Caledonia United
7.15PM W Connection vs Prisons FC
Mahaica Oval
6:00PM - Point Fortin Civic vs AC Port of Spain
MATCHDAY 8
(April 15) RESULTS:
AC Port of Spain 4 (John Paul Rochford 14’ & 73’ ,Jameel Neptune 69’, Jomoul Francois 83’) vs San Juan Jabloteh 1(Dwight Jordan 31’)
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5 (Real Gill 12’, Isaiah Lee 26’ Ataulla Guerra 27’ Daniel David 34’, Tyrone Charles 78’) vs Morvant Caledonia United 0
W Connection 1(Joash Baird 29’) vs Point Fortin Civic 0
Central FC 3 (Kadeem Corbin 47’, 69’ Kesean St Rose 83’) vs Police FC 0
Defence Force 1 (Lashawn Roberts 74’) vs Cunupia FC 0
Tiger Tanks Club Sando 1 (Nicholas Dillon 84’) vs Prisons FC 0