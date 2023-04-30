‘CAPITAL’ GAINS

“The place where we started at is a nice place to be and we would like to remain there, and as it is now, we still there.”
Gilbert Bateau, one the AC Port of Spain coaches, was a pleased man as darkness began to set in at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar yesterday.
He had just seen one of his second half substitutes, Jaydon Prowell tap in the winning goal in added-on time, as the “Capital Boyz” stretched their lead in the T&T Premier League to six points after their 2-1 win over fourth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.
In the end, Prowell made the difference in what was an engaging contest, especially in the first half between the league’s two in-form teams.
Going into yesterday’s match, Rangers were the only unbeaten side, having played two games less than AC Port of Spain. And with just four minutes of added time to play, it seemed the men from La Horquetta would keep their unbeaten, if not their 100 per cent record.
But then, in the 91st minute, substitute Jeanheim Mc Fee on the left wing ran onto a chipped pass from midfield. Rangers defender Jevon Morris failed to close him down and McFee got to the byline, and as substitute keeper Jabari St Hillaire and defender Leslie Russell came over, he squared the ball through Russell’s legs, leaving the onrushing Prowell to knock the ball over the line. That strike completed a come-from-behind triumph for the league-leaders.
Bateau also saw it as a tactical victory. “We played to plan,” he said in a post-match interview. “We used the advantage of the size of the field against Rangers. We knew at some point in time during the course of the game that they probably wouldn’t have been able to last out because of the length of the field, because it is a difference when you play at La Horquetta with the shortness of the field. We tried to work the maths around that and it worked well for us.”
An encouraging crowd in Arima had come to see the hyped-up contest. And in the first 45 minutes, they were not disappointed. Both teams struck the frame of the goal besides scoring once each. Slightly against the run of play, Rangers struck first from the penalty spot.
In the 15th minute, Isaiah Lee, who had earlier headed onto the AC Port of Spain crossbar, was taken down by a lunging Kareem Eastman tackle as he surged goalwards from the right flank. Ataulla Guerra stepped up and sent keeper Marvin Phillip the wrong way to open the scoring.
Just three minutes later however, the Capital Boyz nearly drew level when a John-Paul Rochford pass found its way out to Jameel Neptune of the left side of the penalty box but his shot struck the base of the upright.
Ten minutes later though, AC Port of Spain did get on the scoresheet as Jamoul Francois somehow squeezed a shot past Jabari Brice in the Rangers goal at his near post following a Che Benny long ball over the top that caught out the Rangers defence.
It was sloppy play all around. But in a second half of few clear-cut chances, Rangers seemed to be getting a point. That was until Prowell stepped in.