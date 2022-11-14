Defending champions Carapichaima East Secondary will meet Chaguanas North Secondary in an all-Premier Division Central Zone InterCol final after wins over Miracle Ministries and Presentation College Chaguanas respectively.
In the second match of a double-header at the Ato Boldon Satdium, “Caps” beat Miracle Ministries 6-1, with Kadeem, Robertson-Thomas scoring a hat-trick. Earlier, Carapichaima East had an even easier time against Pres Chaguanas, winning 8-0.
Goalkeeping blunders were features of both games and such errors allowed Carapichaima to be up 4-0 at half-time. However, the final goal of the half from Tyrese David was all his own doing, the player expertly collecting a high ball from the left before shaking off two players before firing off a right-footer into the far corner.
In the second half, Robertson-Thomas got his second in the 58th minute and completed his hat-trick in the 76th. However, one minute later, Jadon French got a consolation for Miracle Ministries.