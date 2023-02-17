Captain courageous!

Captain Hayley Matthews nervelessly drilled the penultimate ball of the game to the extra cover boundary as West Indies edged Ireland by six wickets in a thriller yesterday, to post their first win of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup and break their dreadful run of 15 successive defeats.
Entering the final over requiring six runs for victory in pursuit of a tricky 138 at Newlands, West Indies survived a couple of nerve-racking moments before Matthews lifted them over the line with an unbeaten 66 off 53 deliveries—equalling her previous career-best.
The Caribbean side scrambled singles off the first two deliveries before drama unfolded when Shabika Gajnabi was run out for 13 at the striker’s end, attempting an impossible second run after driving to long on.
Off the next ball, new batter Aaliyah Alleyne survived a strong lbw shout only courtesy of umpire’s call, after Ireland desperately resorted to DRS, but the resulting leg bye put Matthews back on strike.
The 24-year-old, in her 81st T20I, then deposited a half-volley from seamer Laura Delaney over cover, sparking celebrations in her side’s camp over their first T20 victory in 18 weeks. “There was definitely a lot of pressure. We knew it was a score that we needed someone to bat through the innings really deep in order to get,” Matthews said afterwards.
“Kudos to the Irish girls, they bowled really well and bowled in some really good areas but I think it was a complete team effort … I’m really proud of the girls in the team.” She added: “We would’ve lost a lot of games in a row and I think to be able to go and get that first win on the board, not only for the World Cup but for a long stretch now, was really, really good.”
Ireland gathered 137 for nine from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, the innings underpinned by Orla Prendergast’s brilliant 61 from 47 balls. The 20-year-old punched half-dozen fours and a six, inspiring a 90-run, second wicket stand with opener Gaby Lewis (38) to pull the innings around from the disappointment of losing Amy Hunter (1) with a single run on the board at the start of the second over.
When Prendergast mis-hit a full toss from fast bowler Shamilia Connell (3-24) to cover in the 13th over, Lewis added a further 25 for the third wicket with Eimear Richardson (15) before following in the 16th over, after too hitting half-dozen fours. Her dismissal, however, lbw missing a sweep at off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (2-18), triggered a slide that saw the next seven wickets tumble for 21 runs.
In reply, Matthews put on 28 for the first wicket with Rashada Williams (17) but West Indies were set back when both Williams and Shemaine Campbelle (8) perished in the space of 17 balls to leave the run chase stumbling on 46 for two in the ninth over.
Matthews swiftly took charge, counting eight fours and a six while finding an ally in Chinelle Henry, who lashed four fours in a 28-ball knock, the pair adding a critical 74 for the third wicket.
When Henry gently drove left-arm spinner Leah Paul to cover in the 18th over, her dismissal injected further drama into the contest but Matthews steadied the chase when it mattered.