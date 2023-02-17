Captain courageous!

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was eliminated in the Under-14 quarter-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) junior tournament Tuesday in Guatemala.

After two convincing wins to finish on top of her round-robin group over the weekend and then another one-sided triumph (6-2, 6-1) to reach the last eight, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by top seed Alison Oliva of Guatemala.