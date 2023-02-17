Captain courageous!

Hayley Matthews

CARRIED HER BAT ENTIRE INNINGS: West Indies women’s skipper Hayley Matthews.

Captain Hayley Matthews nervelessly drilled the penultimate ball of the game to the extra cover boundary as West Indies edged Ireland by six wickets in a thriller yesterday, to post their first win of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup and break their dreadful run of 15 successive defeats.

Entering the final over requiring six runs for victory in pursuit of a tricky 138 at Newlands, West Indies survived a couple of nerve-racking moments before Matthews lifted them over the line with an unbeaten 66 off 53 deliveries—equalling her previous career-best.

The Caribbean side scrambled singles off the first two deliveries before drama unfolded when Shabika Gajnabi was run out for 13 at the striker’s end, attempting an impossible second run after driving to long on.

Off the next ball, new batter Aaliyah Alleyne survived a strong lbw shout only courtesy of umpire’s call, after Ireland desperately resorted to DRS, but the resulting leg bye put Matthews back on strike.

The 24-year-old, in her 81st T20I, then deposited a half-volley from seamer Laura Delaney over cover, sparking celebrations in her side’s camp over their first T20 victory in 18 weeks. “There was definitely a lot of pressure. We knew it was a score that we needed someone to bat through the innings really deep in order to get,” Matthews said afterwards.

“Kudos to the Irish girls, they bowled really well and bowled in some really good areas but I think it was a complete team effort … I’m really proud of the girls in the team.” She added: “We would’ve lost a lot of games in a row and I think to be able to go and get that first win on the board, not only for the World Cup but for a long stretch now, was really, really good.”

Ireland gathered 137 for nine from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, the innings underpinned by Orla Prendergast’s brilliant 61 from 47 balls. The 20-year-old punched half-dozen fours and a six, inspiring a 90-run, second wicket stand with opener Gaby Lewis (38) to pull the innings around from the disappointment of losing Amy Hunter (1) with a single run on the board at the start of the second over.

When Prendergast mis-hit a full toss from fast bowler Shamilia Connell (3-24) to cover in the 13th over, Lewis added a further 25 for the third wicket with Eimear Richardson (15) before following in the 16th over, after too hitting half-dozen fours. Her dismissal, however, lbw missing a sweep at off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (2-18), triggered a slide that saw the next seven wickets tumble for 21 runs.

In reply, Matthews put on 28 for the first wicket with Rashada Williams (17) but West Indies were set back when both Williams and Shemaine Campbelle (8) perished in the space of 17 balls to leave the run chase stumbling on 46 for two in the ninth over.

Matthews swiftly took charge, counting eight fours and a six while finding an ally in Chinelle Henry, who lashed four fours in a 28-ball knock, the pair adding a critical 74 for the third wicket.

When Henry gently drove left-arm spinner Leah Paul to cover in the 18th over, her dismissal injected further drama into the contest but Matthews steadied the chase when it mattered.

DANAE MOOTOOSINGH expectedly finished at the top of the Under-19 division when the curtain fell on the two-weekend Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Junior Ranking Tournament last Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was eliminated in the Under-14 quarter-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) junior tournament Tuesday in Guatemala.

After two convincing wins to finish on top of her round-robin group over the weekend and then another one-sided triumph (6-2, 6-1) to reach the last eight, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by top seed Alison Oliva of Guatemala.

Kashief King secured silver in the unseeded men’s 400 metres event at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in New Mexico, USA, last week.

The University of Illinois junior clocked an indoor best 47.64 seconds to finish first in his section and second overall.

Liberty University’s Omari Lewis got to the line in a personal best 21.33 seconds to earn silver in the unseeded men’s 200m. He was 16th in the 60m dash in 6.82.

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.