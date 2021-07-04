Stafanie Taylor has often had to do it with both bat and ball for the West Indies women cricketers. And yesterday the WI skipper went back into “Captain Fantastic” mode.
Taylor got four wickets including a hat-trick and then finished unbeaten with the bat as the West Indies completed a series sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the third and final T20 International at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
Not at her best in recent times, Taylor again proved her continued importance to the WI team in another low-scoring match. Asked to get a modest 103 for victory, West Indies eventually reached 106 for four with five balls to spare.
But Taylor found herself having to sort out an early crisis with the dismissals of Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Kyshona Knight in the first three overs. Pakistan seamer Diana Baig was the instigator of the crisis, brilliantly snaring Matthews at extra cover with a low two-handed catch and then holding onto a fiercely struck return catch from Dottin and having Knight caught by wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz. Baig was on a hat-trick herself at the end of over number three.
But first with Chedean Nation (20, 29 balls) -- back in the team after collapsing in the second match Friday -- and then left-hander Kycia Knight (24 not out), Taylor made sure the hosts weathered the storm. She put on 41 with Nation for the fourth wicket and 48 unbroken for the fifth with Kycia.
The skipper’s own contribution was a measured 43 off 41 balls, two of her four boundaries coming consecutively and attractively off Nida Dar’s off-breaks in the 14th over. It was the kind of effort her side’s notoriously top-heavy batting needed to get the job done. Taylor’s counterpart Javeria Khan would have loved to have played a similar role for her side.
But run-scoring continued to be a problem for the Pakistanis yesterday at North Sound. They struggled to put partnerships together from the start, and their situation was compounded by Taylor’s hat-trick at the death.
The wickets began tumbling from the third over when Khan followed a widish delivery from Player-of-the-Series Shamilia Connell and was well caught by Britney Cooper, who had been temporarily pressed into service behind the stumps because of an injury to Kycia Knight. Connell also got rid of the other opener, Muneeba Ali (18, 15 balls) in the fifth over. Pakistan only got to 32 for two in the Powerplay.
And following that, the veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed (4-0-24-3) kept the pressure on, bowling the sweeping key batter Dar in her first over and having Sidra Nawaz hitting high but straight to Nation on the midwicket boundary. Mohammed also dismissed Ayesha Naseem who picked out Nation at long-on. She then passed the baton to her skipper. Before the final over began, Taylor’s off-spin had already earned her the wicket of Aliya Riaz.
But in the final over as the Pakistanis struggled to push the total past 100, they succumbed to the WI captain -- Fatima Sana (lbw), Baig (stumped) and Anam Amin (bowled) -- going all in a row as the innings was wrapped up with two balls to spare. Taylor’s match could have ended right there with those figures of 3.4-0-17-4. But the icing on the cake was still to come.