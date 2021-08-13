CAPTAIN’S KNOCK

WEST INDIES ended the second day with a slight advantage in the first Test match against Pakistan at Sabina Park, Jamaica, yesterday.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite batted patiently throughout most of the innings, top-scoring with 97, as the hosts poached a 34-run lead.
Replying to Pakistan’s 217 first-innings tally, the men in maroon were 251 for eight when stumps were drawn.
With the Windies surpassing the Pakistan score by just four runs, Brathwaite, closing in on a Test century, was disastrously run out by Hasan Ali’s direct throw, when trying to steal a second run.
At the close yesterday, Joshua Da Silva (20) and Jomel Warrican (one) were at the crease, with young pacer Jayden Seales still to bat.
“Obviously not feeling too good, from a team point of view, I would have wanted to be there at the end,” Brathwaite said having missed his century, “I committed for two, but when I turned I was shocked that he had the ball in his hand.”
However, Brathwaite is still optimistic of the West Indies consolidating its advantage and hopes they can be as equally disciplined throughout today, as was the case yesterday.
“We still have two wickets remaining and there is no reason we can’t put on another 50 runs,” Brathwaite opined. “It will not be easy.”
The Windies skipper featured in a crucial 96-run partnership with former captain Jason Holder (58), and also combined for smaller but valuable stands with Royston Chase (21) and Jermaine Blackwood (22).
Earlier, the Windies recovered from two -for-two overnight to reach 100, when two quick wickets from 21 year-old pacer Shaheen Afridi in the space of three deliveries saw the pendulum swing in Pakistan’s favour. Blackwood was caught driving, the score to 100-4 before Kyle Mayers went for a first ball duck without adding to the score.
The Caribbean men’s situation could have been even worse had Holder not survived a close lbw decision, with only a review of umpire Gregory Brathwaite’s initial call preventing West Indies from losing their sixth wicket, when still 117 runs shy of the Pakistan total.
Holder made the lifeline count, battling on before he eventually was removed for 58 (ten fours), caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Faheem Ashraf. His half-century proved pivotal to a West Indies recovery, following Afridi’s scalps off consecutive balls at 100-5.
Brathwaite seemed intent to play a long innings from the first ball. After the frenetic finish of the first night which saw them reduced to 2-2, the WI skipper, together with Chase featured in a 50-run before lunch. Chase went after Hasan Ali coaxed an expansive front-foot drive which produced a tickle through to Rizwan. Blackwood flicked the ball to mid on and was caught by Mohammad Abbas off Afridi.
It was then left to Holder and Brathwaite to rebuild West Indies innings.