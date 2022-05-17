Captains say teams ready for battle

WHOSE CATCH IS IT?: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano, left, lines up a catch during the team’s training session at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday. The Red Force take on the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the third round of the four-day West Indies

Championship, bowling off today at Diego Martin Sporting Complex from 10 am. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD