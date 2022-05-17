Captains say teams ready for battle

Jeremy Solozano

WHOSE CATCH IS IT?: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano, left, lines up a catch during the team’s training session at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday. The Red Force take on the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the third round of the four-day West Indies

Championship, bowling off today at Diego Martin Sporting Complex from 10 am. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

The captains of the six franchises in the West Indies Championship are talking up their team’s chances as the region’s marquee four-day tournament restarts today, all saying their players were fit for battle and focused on executing their game plans.

Defending champions and the unbeaten Barbados Pride lead the points standings on 42 points.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his men were looking forward to the challenge. “For us, it’s backing our plan and sticking to it. We cannot underestimate any of the opponents and execute what we’ve been doing at training,” he said.

Second in the standings are T&T Red Force. Captain Imran Khan said they were confident heading into their third-round clash against Leeward Islands Hurricanes. “But we are taking it one game at a time and not taking anyone for granted. Our only focus is Red Force and executing the plans that we have as a team,” he said.

Rahkeem Cornwall, captain of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, said his side was prepared for their clash with Red Force at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. “Our preparations coming into the remaining rounds have been going well and we are just ready to get out and play. Cricket is played on the day, so we just must assess the conditions, stick to our game plans, and execute,” he said.

Fourth on the table are Guyana Harpy Eagles. They play the table-toppers at Queen’s Park Oval. Captain Leon Johnson said: “It’s about getting our mental focus in order and perform as we know we can.”

Windward Islands Volcanoes lie second last in the standings. Captain Kavem Hodge said: “The stats don’t reflect the kind of cricket we’ve been playing, our focus now is to finish off games after coming very close in the previous rounds.”

Jamaica Scorpions will have their work cut out. “The previous two rounds were some time ago and it’s almost as though we’re starting from zero again. What we must do now is to start well and execute what we have been doing in practice,” skipper John Campbell said.

The franchises are playing for the coveted Headley/Weekes Trophy —named in honour of George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes, pioneers of West Indies cricketer and two of the game’s greatest batsmen.

SQUADS:

B’dos Pride: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keon Harding, Chaim Holder, Shai Hope, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramon Simmonds, Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce, Justin Greaves.

Guy Harpy Eagles: Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton.

Jca Scorpions: John Campbell (Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Leroy Lugg, Oraine Williams, Aldaine Thomas, Gordon Bryan, Paul Palmer Jr., Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Patrick Harty, Kirk McKenzie, Brandon King.

WI Volcanoes: Kavem Hodge (Captain), Keron Cottoy, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Alick Athanaze, Daurius Martin, Desron Maloney, Josh Thomas, Kenneth, Dember, Kimani Melius, Preston McSween, Shermon Lewis, Teddy Bishop, Larry Edward.

AKEAL FIRED UP

AKEAL FIRED UP

West Indies white-ball all-rounder Akeal Hosein is ready to step up with the bat, ball or in the field, as the West Indies four-day Championship resumes today after a three-month break with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force looking to maintain their winning ways when they tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Hibiscus stay unbeaten in Women’s T10

Hibiscus stay unbeaten in Women’s T10

Hibiscus CC had a perfect run in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association T10 competition over the weekend, winning all three of their Group B matches on Saturday and Sunday to rise to head of the Group B standings with two more group stage matches to play.

South edge North in U-19 Classic

South edge North in U-19 Classic

Rajeev Ramnath struck an unbeaten 85 while Kendell Poonchoon and Nick Ramlal both bagged three wickets apiece as South edged North by 15 runs to lift the TTCB Price Club-sponsored Under-19 North/South Classic trophy at the National Cricket Centre, in Balmain, Couva, on Monday night.

Grant breaks T&T U-20 discus record

Grant breaks T&T U-20 discus record

Lalenii Grant established a new national women’s Under-20 discus record at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on Sunday.

Grant landed the implement 49.02 metres to strike gold at the Zenith Relays and Field Festival, her winning effort bettering the previous Trinidad and Tobago junior record of 47.74m, established by Ashlee Smith in 2010.

Shaka honoured with Freedom of City award

Shaka honoured with Freedom of City award

Former Trinidad and Tobago and Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has received that city’s Freedom of City award.

Hislop, who represented the Toons between 1995 and 1998, was given the honour for his role in forming the anti-racism charity “Show Racism the Red Card”.