Captains say teams ready for battle

The captains of the six franchises in the West Indies Championship are talking up their team’s chances as the region’s marquee four-day tournament restarts today, all saying their players were fit for battle and focused on executing their game plans.
Defending champions and the unbeaten Barbados Pride lead the points standings on 42 points.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his men were looking forward to the challenge. “For us, it’s backing our plan and sticking to it. We cannot underestimate any of the opponents and execute what we’ve been doing at training,” he said.
Second in the standings are T&T Red Force. Captain Imran Khan said they were confident heading into their third-round clash against Leeward Islands Hurricanes. “But we are taking it one game at a time and not taking anyone for granted. Our only focus is Red Force and executing the plans that we have as a team,” he said.
Rahkeem Cornwall, captain of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, said his side was prepared for their clash with Red Force at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. “Our preparations coming into the remaining rounds have been going well and we are just ready to get out and play. Cricket is played on the day, so we just must assess the conditions, stick to our game plans, and execute,” he said.
Fourth on the table are Guyana Harpy Eagles. They play the table-toppers at Queen’s Park Oval. Captain Leon Johnson said: “It’s about getting our mental focus in order and perform as we know we can.”
Windward Islands Volcanoes lie second last in the standings. Captain Kavem Hodge said: “The stats don’t reflect the kind of cricket we’ve been playing, our focus now is to finish off games after coming very close in the previous rounds.”
Jamaica Scorpions will have their work cut out. “The previous two rounds were some time ago and it’s almost as though we’re starting from zero again. What we must do now is to start well and execute what we have been doing in practice,” skipper John Campbell said.
The franchises are playing for the coveted Headley/Weekes Trophy —named in honour of George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes, pioneers of West Indies cricketer and two of the game’s greatest batsmen.
SQUADS:
B’dos Pride: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keon Harding, Chaim Holder, Shai Hope, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramon Simmonds, Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce, Justin Greaves.
Guy Harpy Eagles: Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton.
Jca Scorpions: John Campbell (Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Leroy Lugg, Oraine Williams, Aldaine Thomas, Gordon Bryan, Paul Palmer Jr., Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Patrick Harty, Kirk McKenzie, Brandon King.
WI Volcanoes: Kavem Hodge (Captain), Keron Cottoy, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Alick Athanaze, Daurius Martin, Desron Maloney, Josh Thomas, Kenneth, Dember, Kimani Melius, Preston McSween, Shermon Lewis, Teddy Bishop, Larry Edward.