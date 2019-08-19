CHEQUEDA De Boulet struck doubles gold in the junior international events of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Championship for the second year in succession Saturday night in Barbados.
After crushing the No. 2 seeds 21-7, 21-4 the night before in the semi-finals, the national open champion and Priyanna Ramdhani of Guyana retained their crown with a comfortable 21-18, 21-11 triumph over top seeds Imani Mangroe and Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname.
De Boulet, who earned three silver medals along with the Under-19 doubles gold last year, had been forced to settle for the bronze medal in mixed doubles on Friday night when she and Vance Juteram were eliminated in the semi-finals.
Juteram, who also secured a gold and three silvers last year, had to settle for silver when he and Leon Cassie were denied 18-21, 21-11, 21-8 by Barbadians Kennie King and Dominick Scantlebury in the doubles final.