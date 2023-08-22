CAREBACO triple gold for T&T’s Rampersad

LIAM RAMPERSAD captured the Under-11 Triple Crown in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championships Sunday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Trinidad and Tobago player completed his sweep when he and Asia Lee Waller took down a pair of Barbadians 21-13, 21-11 in the mixed doubles final.
Rajkumar had earlier beaten Liam Bruce for the singles crown and combined with Terell Gonzales to halt Bruce and his fellow Barbadian Jeremi Wright 21-15, 21-13 for the doubles crown.
It is the second time in the last three editions of the tournament that a player from this country her swept the youngest age group.
T’Shelle Barnes, who did the trick five years ago, reached the title match in all three Under-15 disciplines, but has to settle for two titles, along with her conqueror in singles, Amara Urquhart and Tenniya Tobias.
Jace Smith and Barnes began the day by denying Urquhart and Aditya Maharaj 21-14, 21-17 for mixed doubles crown, and the latter combined with Urquhart to beat Yelena Lewis and Kara-Ashley Robertson 21-13, 21-14 in an all-T&T doubles final at the end.
With two titles already in the bag, Tobias was denied an Under-15 Triple Crown when she and Urquhart’s sister Aliyah were beaten 21-18, 21-11 by compatriots Kimora Bissessar and singles runner-up Samiya Karim in the doubles final.
Tobias and Ethan Ramcharan had edged a pair from Suriname 21-11, 21-23, 21-16 a little earlier for the mixed doubles trophy.
Ramcharan and singles runner-up Zavion Joseph ended up with two silver medals apiece after losing the Under-15 doubles final 21-11, 21-12 to singles champ Amir Mcbean and his fellow Jamaican Matheus Smith.
After becoming the first T&T player to strike gold in singles in the Under-19 division in 36 years, Vishal Ramsubhag contested the doubles final, but he and Sameer Ali were beaten 51-15, 18-21, 21-14 by compatriots Dejaun Williams and Travis Sinanan.
Sinanan, who had lifted the Under-11 trophy nine years ago and finished with a bronze medal in singles on Saturday, and Sonja Cassie had lost the mixed doubles final 21-14, 21-17 to a pair from Suriname.
As a result of the pandemic, it was the first edition of CAREBACO since 2019.
Players from five countries --Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, T&T --battle for four days and the host country won half of the ten singles titles.
T&T singles (finals) results:
U-11 – L. Rampersad bt L. Bruce (B’dos) 21-15, 21-9.
U-13 – Liam Persad bt Chijioke Kalu 21-14, 19-21, 21-13.
U-15 – T. Tobias bt S. Karim 21-16, 21-10.
U-17 – A. Urquhart bt T. Barnes 21-11, 21-19.
U-19 – V. Ramsubhag bt Nathaniel Finzi (J’ca) 21-11, 21-17.