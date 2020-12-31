Carenage boys spread Christmas cheer

UNITED STATES-based footballers Alvin Jones and Kevin Molino, were among some Carenage-based players spreading Christmas cheer to the community.
The group, which included Daneil Cyrus and Dre Fortune, donated 80 hams and turkeys as well as food hampers to the less fortunate persons in Carenage and neighbouring communities.
The group of young men distributed and prioritised the hampers based on people’s living conditions and financial deficiencies.
Speaking with T&T Sport Diary, Jones said they usually get together around this time of year and do events in the community but due to the tough year many faced during the pandemic, they decided on the hamper drive.
“It’s something we always do as friends for Carenage but this time we did food for the people because of the pandemic.”