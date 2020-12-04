A Carenage derby of sorts will be fought on Monday when Trinidad and Tobago national footballers Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones feature in the Western Conference final stage of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup.
The former Mucurapo Comprehensive footballers will line up on opposite ends, with Molino representing fourth-seeded Minnesota United while Jones will start for the Seattle Sounders—the attack-minded, second-seeded defending champions.
Molino was in superb form on Thursday night when scoring twice while also producing a goal of pure class when leading Minnesota United to a shock 3-0 road win over top-seeded Sporting Kansas City, in the West Conference semi-final.
On Tuesday, Jones’ Seattle Sounders reached the West final after a hard-fought 1-0 win over FC Dallas. The final will see an in-form Minnesota United—in the play-offs for the first time—against a Seattle team which has beaten them in five consecutive matches, and have also won four of the last five MLS Cup finals.
Before Thursday, Minnesota had also failed to win on six previous visits to Kansas City and might have been on course for another defeat, except for sterling work from 23-year-old goalkeeper Dwayne St Clair, who was born in Canada but is a prospective recruit to the T&T team by way of his ancestry.
Having survived a torrid opening quarter-hour, Molino struck twice on the counter-attack to give Minnesota breathing room, before striker Bakaye Dibassy headed in a corner-kick for the third. Leading 3-0 at half-time, Minnesota were never under the kind of pressure in the second half that they faced in the opening 15 minutes and in the end won comfortably.
Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso had three assists; twice setting up Molino for first-half strikes before also whipping in a corner-kick that Dibassy headed home to cap a 12-minute blitz in the opening 45 minutes. St Clair made several key saves early on, allowing the “Loons” to silence the Children’s Mercy Park crowd shortly thereafter.
Molino, who has now scored a brace in each of three play-off matches, made it 1-0 in the 27th minute after being played through by Reynoso, beating the Sporting back-line with combination play before he calmly tucked past goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Quality play between Molino and midfield playmaker Reynoso then surfaced when Minnesota opened a 2-0 lead in the 35th minute. Molino’s second goal was sheer class. Whether it was the chipped pass over the top or Molino’s peach of a finish, it gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead and put them in cruise control.
The former Boca Juniors midfielder clipped a left-footed pass to the T&T international, who acrobatically flung himself airborne when side-volleying home a right-footed shot after tracking the pass over his shoulder and toeing it inside the far post.
Just four minutes later, Dibassy powerfully headed home an in-swinging corner kick from Reynoso to seal the 3-0 win, beating Winston Reid to the cross in Sporting’s zonal marking scheme.
Sporting weren’t without chances, especially in the opening stages. Johnny Russell chipped St Clair in the second minute, only for centre back Michael Boxall’s header to provide a goal-line clearance. St Clair also pawed away a near-range header from Roberto Puncec in the 15th minute, keeping the ball by mere inches away to deny Russell on a breakaway in the 14th minute.