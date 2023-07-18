Carenage football league resumes post-pandemic

BPTT Limited is the major sponsor of the Carenage Football League, which kicks off Friday with a double-header at the Carenage Recreation Ground on Haig Street.
Run by the Friends and Family group, the league will be played after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kyron Williams, an organisation representative, said the league will be contested by 12 teams, comprising those from the area and environs. “It have about five teams from out of Carenage, Simeon Valley, St James...” Williams stated.
Defending champions are the engineering battalion of the Trinidad and Tobago regiment and they will defend their title. Williams said resumption of the competition is only possible because of its committed sponsors.
“I just want to thank our Member of Parliament (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) and BPTT for giving us the (financial) commitment again,” said Williams. “The competition will serve to bring back a sense of night life and community spirit in the village, after such a long absence due to the pandemic.
“Matches will be played on a nightly basis from seven o’clock and the final, which the Prime Minister closes off every year, will take place by the first week in November.”