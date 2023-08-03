Carenage league defending champs off to winning start

SEBASTIEN BYNG will attempt to become the second Trinidad and Tobago player to capture a title in successive days when the curtain falls on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament today, in St Lucia.

Jordane Dookie became the first yesterday when she and Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett of Canada did not even have to pick up their racquet in the 18 & under doubles final as Barbadian Serena Bryan and Jaiya Siffrard of the United States were unable to take the court.