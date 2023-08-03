Carenage league defending champs off to winning start

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force 1st Engineering Battalion began their Carenage Football League (CFL) defence by edging Cultural Roots 2-1 at the Carenage recreation ground, recently.
Among others competing in the CFL winning their first round matches were Big Yard, Scorpion, Back ah Yard and Role Models.
CFL results:
One United 5 vs Scorpion FC 1
1st Engineering Battalion 2 vs Cultural Roots 1
Back ah Yard 3 vs Zebulon United 2
13 Possible 3 vs CG Poseidon 0
Scorpion FC 1 vs Zebulon United 1
Big Yard FC 4 vs Cultural Roots 0
Role Models 3 vs Simeon Road 1
UPCOMING MATCHES:
(Today)
Simeon Road vs Back Ah Yard, 7pm
Scorpion FC vs Role Models, 9pm
(Tomorrow)
Big Yard vs 13 Possible, 7.30pm
(Sunday)
1TTR Camp Ogden vs Mt Pleasant 7.30pm
(Tuesday)
TTDF 1st Engineering Battalion vs Zebulun United 7.30pm