The T&T Red Force cricketers got taste of much-needed match practice with Leonardo Julien, Yannic Cariah and Khary Pierre all scoring half-centuries on the first day of a three-day game between a Bryan Charles XI and Jason Mohammed XI, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Julien, the former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper, scored 58 off 67 balls to give his team, the Charles XI, a solid start in the morning period. Cariah and Pierre then raised their bats in the afternoon session to push their team past the 200-run mark. The Charles IX eventually reached 268 for eight at stumps.
Cariah scored 57 off 104 balls with six fours, while Pierre tallied 65 (114 deliveries) counting seven fours and a six as the pair put on 100 for the seventh wicket to get the innings back on track.
Earlier, Julien and Navin Bidaisee set the tone with an opening 101-run stand as the pair took the attack to the Mohammed XI quicks. Julien struck three sixes and six fours, batting for 104 minutes, while Bidaisee faced 76 balls for his 42, which included two sixes and six fours.
Their opening stand ended with the run out of Bidaisee just before lunch. Julien also departed in the same over, caught by Terrance Hinds off the bowling of Jyd Goolie as the Charles XI went to lunch at 101 for two.
After the break, spin was used at both ends with great success as Isaiah Rajah was caught by Mbeki Joseph for ten off the bowling of Ricky Jaipaul while Kirstan Kallicharan was trapped lbw by his 2016 WI Under-19 teammate Goolie for 13 with the score slipping to 133 for four.
Jaipaul then struck a double blow with Crystian Thurton being caught by Goolie for duck and Jahron Alfred caught and bowled without troubling the scorer in the same over as Charles’ team slipped to 142 for six. That’s when Pierre and Cariah linked up to rescue the innings.
Cariah’s knock came to an end late in the day when he was lbw to Terrance Hinds before Pierre was caught by Keagan Simmons off Jaipaul, who finished with figures of four wickets for 38 runs from 17 overs. Uthman Muhammad and his captain Bryan Charles were not out at the close on nine and eight, respectfully. The match continues today.
Summarised scores:
Charles XI 268-8 (Leonardo Julien 58, Navin Bidaisee 42, Yannic Cariah 57, Khary Pierre 65; Ricky Jaipaul 4/38, Jyd Goolie 2/49) vs Mohammed XI