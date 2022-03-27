Cariah leads QPCC to fifth straight Sunday League win

Yannic Cariah stepped up to the plate yesterday for Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s first team, grabbing five wickets and scoring an unbeaten 50 to guide the Port of Spain club to another dominant victory in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sunday League.
The Parkites whipped Preysal Sports by seven wickets at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain to stay unbeaten after five rounds of matches in the 50-over competition.
QPCC’s perfect record was never threatened by Preysal, who opted to bat first and were dismissed for 152 in 43.2 overs with Cariah grabbing five for 20 off seven overs.
In reply, T&T Red Force opening batter Jeremy Solozano laid the platform at the top of the innings with an unbeaten 66 off 95 balls to set up the successful chase. The left-hander struck four fours and three sixes while Cariah faced just 52 balls and struck three sixes and three fours to see the Parkites over the line.
In other results yesterday, Queen’s Park’s second team—QPCC II—bested Alescon Comets by five wickets at Pierre Road in Charlieville while First Citizens Clarke Road United defeated Profilbau Victoria United by the same margin at Wilson Road in Penal.
The other game in the top-flight saw Central Sports, led by a century from Keagan Simmons, defeating PowerGen Penal Sports by 97 runs at Syne Village in Penal.
Simmons, who is also a Red Force opener, flourished at the number three position for Central Sports, scoring 107 off 119 balls with ten fours to lead the visitors to a competitive 261 for nine.
Simmons came to the crease in the first over after opener Kjorn Ottley fell, off the bowling of left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis, for a five-ball duck.
Simmons held the Central innings together, putting on 88 runs for the third wicket with Aaron Alfred (43 off 65 balls) and then 58 with Imran Khan as the visitors posted a winning total.
The hosts were dismissed for 163 in reply as they fell to their second defeat of the season.
Summarised Scores
Premiership I
At Wilson Road
Victoria United 134 (37.3 overs) (Marcelle Jones 25; Samuel Roopnarine 4/24, Kiewyn Sirju 3/17, Justyn Gangoo 2/30) vs Clarke Road United 125-5 (35.1 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 45; Jovan Ali 3/28)
—Clarke Road won by 5 wickets
At Pierre Road
Alescon Comets 205 (49.2 overs) (Shatrughan Rambaran 71, Sanjay Jawahir 31; Eric Garcia 4/50, Namir Suepaul 3/32, Sion Hackett 2/19) vs QPCC II 209-5 (27 overs) (Jesse Bootan 77, Jordan Warner 34, Joshua Ramdoo 38 n.o., Dexter Sween 23 n.o.; Shatrughan Rambaran 2/18)
—QPCC II won by 5 wickets
At Queen’s Park Oval
Preysal Sports 152 (43.2 overs) (Kamil Pooran 33, Leonarodo Julien 27; Yannic Cariah 5/20, Bryan Charles 2/16) vs QPCC I 156-3 (32.4 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 66 n.o., Yannic Cariah 50 n.o.; Sanjeev Gooljar 1/25)
—QPCC I won by 7 wickets
At Syne Village
Central Sports 261-9 (45.4 overs) (Keagan Simmons 107, Aaron Alfred 43, Marlon Richards 25, Imran Khan 24; Jason Mohammed 3/38, Uthman Muhammad 3/48) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 163 (29.3 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 68; Rayad Emrit 3/32, Ricky Jaipaul 2/33)
—Central Sports won by 97 runs