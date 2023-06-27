Caribbean derby

Caribbean derbies against Jamaica are never easy, especially when much is at stake.
A win over Jamaica today at the CONCACAF Gold Cup will put Trinidad and Tobago’s
men’s football team through to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first time since 2015.
The fierce rivals meet at City Park in St Louis, Missouri, from 7.30 p.m. The outcome is important to both countries, and also to both head coaches. T&T’s Angus Eve has the most-ever caps for his country and played at the 2000 tournament, when T&T finished third. Leading Jamaica is Heimir Hallgrímsson, who in 2018 qualified Iceland as the smallest nation (population) to reach a World Cup Finals, eclipsing the 2006 record set by T&T.
Jamaica come into the match following a 1-1 draw with the USA in their opener. while the Soca Warriors saw off St Kitts & Nevis 3-0. Icelander Hallgrímsson is chasing his first win as Jamaica coach and is wary of the passion evoked when the Reggae Boyz play T&T.
“The second game (of a tournament) is always really important. Saying so, a win for Trinidad gets them through,” noted Hallgrímsson. “So, we know what we are facing. We need to get good results against them. We are only thinking about this match now.”
Meanwhile, Eve said his strategy today will be based on trying to win the game. “Big rivalry in the Caribbean. Its a derby game for us,” he stated. “So, the intensity and the preparation has been very, very good.”
Eve continued: “We want to win the game. We came into the tournament with a mindset that we want to go into the second phase of the tournament.”
He believes T&T is now beginning to rebuild its football programme following the resumption of a local professional league, after a three-year absence. Further, Eve said participation in the Gold Cup is all geared to building a strong team with a bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“We continue to build. We have qualified for two back-to-back Gold Cups now so, I think, we are back on the right track and this is another step in that direction. The end game is to qualify for World Cup 2026. It’s (taking place) in our region and we want to put our best foot forward to be there again.”
Meanwhile, Hallgrímsson said he learned a lot about T&T during two friendly international matches played in Jamaica in March -- with the Soca Warriors winning 1-0 in Montego Bay and drawing 0-0 in Kingston.
Both teams used mainly local players then, many of whom will not be on display today. The Jamaicans, especially, have now populated their squad with mainly overseas-based players; several born in England, including West Ham striker Mihail Antonio, Everton winger Demary Gray, Fulham’s Bobby Reid, along with Jamaican-born Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.
“What I learnt from these matches was the passion for the win instead of using it as a friendly to test players,” Hallgrimsson said. “We will not get anything for free. We will face hard tackles, a lot of balls to fight for. We know it’s going to be hard to break them down. So, one of the key things is be patient and continue to knock on the door as long as we need to do without getting overambitious.”