Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe rescheduled to 2022

Brian Lewis__USE

‘NEW DATES TO BE CONFIRMED’: Brian Lewis, CANOC and TTOC president.

The inaugural Caribbean Games have been moved from 2021 to 2022 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Competition was scheduled to take place in Guade­loupe from June 30 to July 4, 2021, just weeks before the delayed Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo, Japan.

Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis told Inside the Games that Guadeloupe proposed the postponement of the Caribbean Games but reaffirmed its commitment to host the event.

New dates in 2022 are now being considered.

It was announced that Guade­loupe had been awarded the hosting rights of the Caribbean Games in January.

An inaugural edition had been scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago as far back as July 2009.

Lewis confirmed Guadeloupe would still host the inaugural Caribbean Games. This was cancelled however due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus at the time.

Netball, despite not being a staple of sport in Guadeloupe, will be a compulsory sport alongside athletics and swimming at the Caribbean Games, with the island territory introducing the sport after assistance from CANOC.

The Games are set to be hosted every four years and will feature under-23 athletes from nations in the region.

The 2022 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games has also been impacted by the pandemic, with Panama citing the global health crisis as the reason behind its withdrawal as hosts in July.

Puerto Rico and El Salvador have both now bid to hold the multisport competition organised by the Centro Caribe Sports.

CONFIDENCE BOOSTER

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said victory in the second warm-up match against New Zealand ‘A’ bowling off today at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, will be ideal for the visitors ahead of their Test series starting next week.

The warm-up fixture is also set to feature Windies Test captain Jason Holder, who travelled to New Zealand following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

Simmons said, he would like to see more time being spent at the crease by his batsmen as well as big partnerships and big scores, but a victory will be the ideal way to boost their confidence ahead of the Test series.

Futsal Association to host mental health workshops

In an effort to help with the mental health of children during the coronavirus pandemic, the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) will be hosting an event called “Kids Connect” – a series of virtual mental health workshops for children. It will be held from December 13 to 15, 2020.

Wise Guy draws post 4 in Derby

WISE GUY will come out from the No. 4 gate when he attempts to become only the fourth Triple Crown winner in Arima, on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park.

TRINRE Insurance will sponsor Saturday’s two Grade One events and the draws for both the TRINRE Trinidad Derby Stakes and TRINRE Stewards Cup were done during a media conference yesterday at the company’s head office, Edward Street, Port of Spain.

Serrette resigns from NACAC

Ephraim Serrette has resigned as treasurer of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC).

In the November 23 edition of the association’s weekly bulletin, “This Week in NACAC”, the appointment of a new treasurer was announced.

The people’s game

Do you remember when the first bottle was let fly at an event you attended? Probably that didn’t happen in this year of Covid-19 when public gatherings have been at a minimum since March, and in sport, absent all together.