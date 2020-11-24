Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe rescheduled to 2022

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said victory in the second warm-up match against New Zealand ‘A’ bowling off today at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, will be ideal for the visitors ahead of their Test series starting next week.

The warm-up fixture is also set to feature Windies Test captain Jason Holder, who travelled to New Zealand following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

Simmons said, he would like to see more time being spent at the crease by his batsmen as well as big partnerships and big scores, but a victory will be the ideal way to boost their confidence ahead of the Test series.