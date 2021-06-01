Caribbean shooters dominate Aussie netball

JAMAICAN Jhaniele Fowler is on course to score 800 goals for the 2021 Suncorp Super League netball series in Australia while Trinidad and Tobago’s Samantha Wallace continues in her pursuit.
Simply too tall to stop, the Jamaican has been the sole focal point of the West Coast Fever’s scoring while overall top-scorer in Australia for the past four season. Already, Fowler leads with 281 goals from four matches, with Wallace maintaining token pressure with 221 goals. Four of the current top five scorers in Australia’s top competition hail from the Caribbean with Jamaicans Shimona Nelson (211) third with Romelda Aiken fifth (175). The only other player among the top five is England international Jo Harten (190).
Another much travelled T&T international, Kalifa McCollin, is having her first season in Australia but has had few playing minutes at the Collingwood Magpies where she is back-up goal-shoot for the prolific Nelson. McCollin converted just two goals from three attempts as her team fell to defeat on the weekend.
Meanwhile, Wallace added 46 to her overall tally as the NSW Swifts produced an irresistible sugre in the final quarter to score a 62-53 home win over the Collingwood Magpies on Sunday. The victory at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena improved the Swifts’ record to 3-2, while Collingwood dipped to 2-3. The Swifts didn’t hit the front until the last five minutes of the second quarter having trailed by five halfway through the term.
Wallace scored seven straight goals to expand the Swifts’ lead from one to eight in a decisive surge, during which Collingwood went almost five minutes without scoring. Wallace’s accuracy (46/48) combined with some costly Magpies turnovers effectively ended any hope the visitors had of extending their two-match win streak.
Nelson made 41/43 attempts for Collingwood, but Swifts’ goalkeeper Sarah Klau was a relentless opponent tallying six intercepts, nine gains and seven deflections.
Collingwood had lead by three (goals) on a number of occasions in the first quarter, with Nelson making all ten of her shots. But it was level by the end of the quarter, with Wallace nailing a “Super Shot” and Helen Housby landing a conventional attempt.
The Magpies surged to a five-point lead halfway through the second quarter, but the Swifts made four successful “Super Shots” in the Power 5 period to lead 33-29 at half-time.
The visitors worked their way back into the game in the third term, with Nelson again proving hard to stop and the Swifts at one stage missing three out of four shots. Both sides also turned the ball over as the tension ratcheted up with the Swifts taking a one-point lead into the final quarter before powering away.