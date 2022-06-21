Caribbean teams suffer Jamaica, Antigua, St Kitts end contests scoreless

Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda failed to get off the mark in their matches when they returned to action on Monday in Group E and Group H of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship.
The day’s action started in Group E at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa where Cuba made it two wins from two games in a 6-0 triumph over St Kitts and Nevis.
Kevin Martin was the first one to strike, scoring in the 18th minute for a 1-0 Cuba lead. The Sugar Boyz hung tough and stayed within a goal until the final half-hour, as Cuba doubled their lead to 2-0 in the 61st through Eduardo Hernandez.
Mario Penalver tacked on a third in the 73rd, an Ajani Mills own goal then made it 4-0 in the 78th, which was then followed a minute later by Romario Torrez’s goal. The 6-0 scoreline was then completed in the 90th by Rey Rodriguez.
Meantime, Costa Rica earned their first victory of the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Antigua and Barbuda in Group H at the Estadio Morazan.
All three goals for the ‘Ticos’ came in the second half, with Brandon Calderon breaking the deadlock in the 48th, Enyel Escoe doubling the advantage in the 78th and Dorian Rodriguez tallying his second goal of the tournament in the 89th to round out the 3-0 final.
Host nation Honduras wrapped up the day’s action in San Pedro Sula by downing Jamaica 5-0. Marco Tulio Aceituno added to his tournament total of three goals with a first-half brace in the third minute and 35th.
A Jamaica red card at the end of the half made the comeback task even more difficult for the Reggae Boyz, and the Catrachos took advantage, adding an Isaac Castillo goal in the 48th and then a Jefryn Macias brace in the 58th and 85th to seal another three points.