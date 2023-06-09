Caricom road races to be held in Trinidad

The 16th Caricom 5km and 10km road races will be staged in Trinidad on July 1-2 forming part of the pre-event of the annual July Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.
Caricom will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. The first CARICOM 10K was held in 2005 to commemorate the United Nations International Year of Sport and Physical Education.
According to Caricom, “The Road Race brings together professional and amateur athletes in the region in one single space to give voice to the positive influence of sport and physical education on the quality of life and in the promotion of peace and cooperation; its overall intention to promote a culture of healthy lifestyle.”
Professional and amateur athletes participating in the 10K run, compete for, The Caricom Chairman’s Cup -- Male and Female and a cash prize. The Trophies are sponsored by the Caricom Secretariat and the Member State sponsors the prize money.
The 10km course starts at the Convention Centre in Chaguaramas with runners proceeding west along the Western Main Road to the military gate at Chaqacabana and looping back east to finish at the Convention Centre.
Meanwhile, the 5K will be staged in Port of Spain, around Queens Park Savannah and parts of St Clair.
Registration for the both races are free to Caricom nationals and the 2023 theme is “promoting health resilience for all.”
In 2022 the road races were held in Suriname with Guyanese national Marlon Nicholson winning the 10K in 33 minutes and 25 seconds and Jozeanne Harris of Jamaica the first female in 44 minutes and 49 seconds.