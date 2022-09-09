Carifta Aquatics Champs shifted to Curacao

The 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships, which was initially set for St Lucia, will now be held in Curaçao.
According to the Nassau Guardian, that decision was made in earlier this month after the Carifta Congress was not satisfied that St Lucia’s facilities would be ready in time for the meet, which is set for April 8-11, 2023. Curaçao last staged the event in 2005.
President of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation Algernon Cargill said the decision was made quickly as the Carifta Congress wanted to ensure that the event was going to take place.
Cargill also said the St Lucia -- which acquiesced to the change of venue to alternate country Curacao — had failed to meet a progress deadline for the construction of a multi-million dollar swimming complex that was to be the site of the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships.
St Lucia won the bid to host the competition — which would have been their maiden host responsibility — at the last edition of the Carifta last April, in Barbados. The Bahamas, seeking a fifth consecutive title in 2023, is still set to host the meet in 2024.