“As it is now, I still don’t see Carifta happening.”
Ephraim Serrette has reiterated his view that the 2021 Carifta Games, scheduled for April 3-5 in Bermuda, will not be staged. The National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) president told the Express that Covid-19 seems set to force cancellation of the Games for the second year running.
“Yes, Bermuda may have a low number of cases, but Carifta has 30-odd countries so you have to look at what is happening in those countries as well.”
Serrette also serves as treasurer of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC). The NACAC executive, headed by president Mike Sands of the Bahamas, will decide on whether or not Carifta 2021 will be staged.
“Unlike Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket, NACAC does not have funding to support everyone in a bubble,” said Serrette. “Also, Carifta is close to exam time, so it would be difficult for junior athletes to be out for that long to quarantine before the Games. I want Carifta to happen, but it has to be safe. I still think it may not be possible.
“It’s unfortunate for the athletes because the scouts from American universities go to Carifta. I’m very, very sorry for those athletes.”
In May, the NAAATT called off the remainder of the local track and field season. At the time, Serrette was hoping for a November resumption of competition. Covid-19, however, continues to stand in the way.
“We’re still monitoring the decisions of the Government. We developed a calendar of events. As it is, however, the plan for cross country this month cannot go forward. All decisions hinge on the measures from the Ministry of Health. We don’t want to be held responsible for a spike in Covid-19 cases.
“When competition does resume,” Serrette continued, “it will cost a lot more to put on events. We’ll have to sanitise, take temperatures. It will be a big challenge too for technical officials. It will be challenging and costly. And with NGC reporting a loss, we’re also expecting cutbacks. We’re preparing documents to seek additional sponsorship.”
Serrette said the Government is considering doing some repair work at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
“They want to prepare the arena for those athletes preparing for the Olympics. But, as it is now, the Crawford Stadium is okay for training purposes. If there is sufficient money for a new track,” the NAAATT president ended, “it might be better to put it down at the Ato Boldon Stadium.”