CARIFTA IN LIMBO

Carifta Games team

FLASH BACK: Members of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carifta Games team at Piarco in 2019

A final decision on the fate of the 2021 Carifta Games will be announced in May.

On Saturday, the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) hosted a special information session for the Carifta family. The Zoom meeting was attended by member federations as well as chairs of NACAC commissions and working groups.

This year’s edition of the Carifta Games is scheduled for August 13-15, in Bermuda. The regional junior meet was not held in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bermuda transferred its hosting responsibilities to 2021.

The global pandemic eliminated the possibility of staging the Games on Easter weekend. NACAC had chosen July 2, 3 and 4 as the new dates, but was forced to postpone again because of the scheduling of Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) external exams.

The August dates, however, are now under threat. Bermuda is currently experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases. At Saturday’s meeting, Carifta 2021 Local Organising Committee (LOC) member Mia Bean spoke about a non-negotiable requirement that any unvaccinated visitor to Bermuda must be quarantined for 14 days.

Since the vaccination requirement would impact all Under-17 athletes as well as some of the Under-20s, it is a major stumbling block. Other potential challenges were put on the table, including the impact of positive Covid-19 tests during the Games, available hotel rooms, and timelines for booking charters and making payments.

Following extensive discussions, the Carifta 2021 LOC was given until April 30 to report to the NACAC Council on the latest situation with all the issues raised at the information session.

The LOC is expected to meet with Bermuda Government officials before the month-end deadline. Following receipt of the Bermuda LOC report, the NACAC Council will make a decision and communicate it to member federations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARIFTA IN LIMBO

CARIFTA IN LIMBO

A final decision on the fate of the 2021 Carifta Games will be announced in May.

On Saturday, the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) hosted a special information session for the Carifta family. The Zoom meeting was attended by member federations as well as chairs of NACAC commissions and working groups.

Tottenham sack Mourinho

Tottenham sack Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as head coach of Tottenham. Mourinho was called to a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy yesterday morning.

Harrison strikes gold

Harrison strikes gold

Eric Harrison was the class of the men’s 100 metres field at the Husker Big 10 Invite in Texas, USA, on Saturday. The Ohio State University senior struck gold in 10.34 seconds.

ON PAUSE

ON PAUSE

NIGEL PAUL is likely to be the only Trinidad and Tobago boxer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

But he has an anxious three-week wait before confirmation if he is to be selected from among the Americas region’s super-heavyweights (division) for the July 23-August 8 summer games.