CARIFTA OFF

For the second year running, the Carifta Games will not be staged.
In a media release, yesterday, the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) announced cancellation of the 2021 edition of the Games.
“NACAC has taken the decision based on the Covid-19 regulations outlined by the host nation, Bermuda.
“The Government of Bermuda,” the release continued, “has maintained that the 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated visitors is non-negotiable, making it highly impractical for there to be an Under-17 category as is the norm and for NACAC to stage the region’s premier junior track and field meet.”
Bermuda was chosen to host the 2020 Carifta Games. However, Covid-19 prevented the meet from being staged last year. Bermuda opted to give it another shot in 2021, in the expectation the impact of the global pandemic would have diminished significantly.
Covid-19, though, continued to be a scourge, forcing the Games to be shifted from the traditional Easter weekend to early July. However, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) external exams schedule necessitated a further postponement, to mid-August.
A spike in Covid-19 cases in Bermuda prompted the NACAC Council to host a special information session for the Carifta family, last month. At that meeting — attended by member federations as well as chairs of NACAC commissions and working groups — it was revealed that the August 13-15 dates for Carifta 2021 were under threat.
In a subsequent press release, NACAC said: “A final decision on the fate of the 2021 Carifta Games will be announced in May”. The announcement was made yesterday, on the heels of a NACAC Council meeting on Sunday evening, chaired by president Mike Sands.
“The NACAC Council regrets the decision to cancel Carifta 2021. For the second year running, young, hard-working athletes have been denied the opportunity to represent their respective territories at the world’s premier junior track and field competition.
“To the region’s young athletes,” the NACAC media release continued, “keep training. For those who are eligible for the July 9-11 NACAC U18 & U23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, we encourage you to maintain focus on this competition.”
Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Rae-Anne Serville is among the athletes missing out on their last two years of Carifta eligibility. The University of Southern California (USC) freshman is 19, and will be too old to compete at next year’s Games.
A circular was issued yesterday by NACAC general secretary Keith Joseph, informing the Carifta family of the cancellation of the 2021 Games.