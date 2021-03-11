Carifta pushed back to August

Mike Sands

The 2021 Carifta Games will now be staged in August.

The regional junior track and field championships were originally scheduled for Easter weekend, in Bermuda, but were postponed because of the challenges of Covid-19. The meet was rescheduled to the first weekend in July, but has now been pushed back to August 13-15 because of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams.

The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) had chosen July 2-4 for the rescheduled Games in anticipation of May/June external exams. CXC, however, has opted for June/July dates for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). Both CSEC and CAPE will end on July 16.

The 2021 Carifta Games will conclude just two days before the start of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. At a Zoom press conference, yesterday, NACAC president Mike Sands told regional media that the close proximity of dates was unavoidable.

“We went through the schedule, and we recognised the challenges of trying to find a place to put the event. Countries in the region are going to have to make a determination where their athletes will compete.

“There are no set qualifying standards for Carifta as established by NACAC,” Sands continued, “as opposed to the world event, which has set standards. The smaller countries in the region may not have many athletes making World Under-20 standards as opposed to the larger countries.”

Bermuda National Athletics Association (BNAA) president Donna Raynor said that with five months to go to Carifta 2021, it is difficult to determine at this stage what the Games would look like in terms of spectator attendance.

“Based on the current situation, if fans come to Bermuda and they’re vaccinated they would have a much better chance of being able to attend the Games.”

Repeat what worked well, tighten up on a couple of loose areas and brace for a tougher fight. That is what the West Indies will be focusing on doing as they look to clinch the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with another win in the second game bowling off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 9.30 a.m. today.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week’s time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.

T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.

After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”

After spin dominated the first two days of the third Red Force three-day trial match, fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales got fired up on the final day to finish with four wickets for 54 runs to help the Keagan Simmons XI to a ten-run victory over the Steven Katwaroo XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

THE Ready twins and Hills siblings will be attempting to capture titles in the Crusoe Isle Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The inaugural tournament will take place over the next three days and there will only be singles action in the Under-12 and 16 categories.